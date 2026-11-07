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Massó Apartment / Castroferro Arquitectura

Massó Apartment / Castroferro Arquitectura - Interior Photography, Wood, Countertop, Kitchen, ChairMassó Apartment / Castroferro Arquitectura - Interior Photography, Wood, Table, ChairMassó Apartment / Castroferro Arquitectura - Interior Photography, Bedroom, Wood, BedMassó Apartment / Castroferro Arquitectura - Interior Photography, Wood, Lighting, Table, ChairMassó Apartment / Castroferro Arquitectura - More Images+ 13

Curated by Valentina Díaz

Read the original version in Spanish here.

Renovation, Residential Interiors
Vigo, Spain
  • Architects: Castroferro Arquitectura
  • Area Area of this architecture project Area:  144
  • Year Completion year of this architecture project Year:  2026
  • Photographs
    Photographs:Héctor Santos Díez
  • Manufacturers Brands with products used in this architecture project
    Manufacturers:  Neolith, Cortizo, Dekton, Parador
  • Lead Architects: María González Ferro, Jordi Castro Andrade
  • Technical Team: Jacobo Pérez Castiñeiras, Laura Vázquez Seoane, Ana Prado Rodríguez, Lucía Senlle Hervello
  • General Construction: Laureano Covelo SL
  • City: Vigo
  • Country: Spain
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Massó Apartment / Castroferro Arquitectura - Interior Photography, Kitchen, Wood, Countertop, Chair
© Héctor Santos Díez

Text description provided by the architects. Piso Massó approaches the renovation of a historic apartment in Vigo as an exercise in restoring those spatial qualities capable of continuing to respond to contemporary ways of living.

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ProjectsBuilt ProjectsSelected ProjectsRefurbishmentRenovationInterior DesignResidential InteriorsSpain
Cite: "Massó Apartment / Castroferro Arquitectura" [Piso Massó / Castroferro Arquitectura] 07 Nov 2026. ArchDaily. Accessed . <https://www.archdaily.com/1187909/masso-apartment-castroferro-arquitectura> ISSN 0719-8884

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© Héctor Santos Díez

Massó 公寓 / Castroferro Arquitectura

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