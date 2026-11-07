Massó Apartment / Castroferro Arquitectura

© Héctor Santos Díez

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Category: Renovation, Residential Interiors

Technical Team: Jacobo Pérez Castiñeiras, Laura Vázquez Seoane, Ana Prado Rodríguez, Lucía Senlle Hervello

General Construction: Laureano Covelo SL

City: Vigo

Country: Spain

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Text description provided by the architects. Piso Massó approaches the renovation of a historic apartment in Vigo as an exercise in restoring those spatial qualities capable of continuing to respond to contemporary ways of living.