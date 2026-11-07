Massó Apartment / Castroferro Arquitectura

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Vigo, Spain
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Architects: Castroferro Arquitectura
- Area: 144 m²
- Year: 2026
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Photographs:Héctor Santos Díez
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Manufacturers: Neolith, Cortizo, Dekton, Parador
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Lead Architects: María González Ferro, Jordi Castro Andrade
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- Category: Renovation, Residential Interiors
- Technical Team: Jacobo Pérez Castiñeiras, Laura Vázquez Seoane, Ana Prado Rodríguez, Lucía Senlle Hervello
- General Construction: Laureano Covelo SL
- City: Vigo
- Country: Spain
Text description provided by the architects. Piso Massó approaches the renovation of a historic apartment in Vigo as an exercise in restoring those spatial qualities capable of continuing to respond to contemporary ways of living.