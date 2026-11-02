House Up in the Clouds / Hennessey Architecture

© Adam Rouse

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Category: Houses, Renovation

Lead Team: Michael Hennessey, Sally Gimbert

Landscape Architecture: Cobble & Forge

Engineering & Consulting > Structural: Double-D Engineering

General Contractor: A L Martin

City: San Francisco

Country: United States

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Text description provided by the architects. Located in the foggy and windy Diamond Heights neighborhood of San Francisco, this fully renovated three-story 1962 Eichler residence includes a fourth level addition that serves to make the home more functional for a growing young family. This upper level addition contains a family room, bathroom, and roof deck, but there was a fundamental issue with the location of this new family room area; it is located two levels above the living/dining/kitchen level of the home, thereby risking not being used on a day-to-day basis.