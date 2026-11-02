House Up in the Clouds / Hennessey Architecture

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San Francisco, United States
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Architects: Hennessey Architecture
- Area: 3324 ft²
- Year: 2025
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Photographs:Adam Rouse
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Lead Architect: Michael Hennessey
More SpecsLess Specs
- Category: Houses, Renovation
- Lead Team: Michael Hennessey, Sally Gimbert
- Landscape Architecture: Cobble & Forge
- Engineering & Consulting > Structural: Double-D Engineering
- General Contractor: A L Martin
- City: San Francisco
- Country: United States
Text description provided by the architects. Located in the foggy and windy Diamond Heights neighborhood of San Francisco, this fully renovated three-story 1962 Eichler residence includes a fourth level addition that serves to make the home more functional for a growing young family. This upper level addition contains a family room, bathroom, and roof deck, but there was a fundamental issue with the location of this new family room area; it is located two levels above the living/dining/kitchen level of the home, thereby risking not being used on a day-to-day basis.