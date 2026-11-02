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House Up in the Clouds / Hennessey Architecture

House Up in the Clouds / Hennessey Architecture - Exterior Photography, Stairs, GardenHouse Up in the Clouds / Hennessey Architecture - Image 3 of 33House Up in the Clouds / Hennessey Architecture - Image 4 of 33House Up in the Clouds / Hennessey Architecture - Exterior Photography, Stairs, GardenHouse Up in the Clouds / Hennessey Architecture - More Images+ 28

Curated by Susanna Moreira

Houses, Renovation
San Francisco, United States
  • Architects: Hennessey Architecture
  • Area Area of this architecture project Area:  3324 ft²
  • Year Completion year of this architecture project Year:  2025
  • Photographs
    Photographs:Adam Rouse
  • Lead Architect: Michael Hennessey
  • Category: Houses, Renovation
  • Lead Team: Michael Hennessey, Sally Gimbert
  • Landscape Architecture: Cobble & Forge
  • Engineering & Consulting > Structural: Double-D Engineering
  • General Contractor: A L Martin
  • City: San Francisco
  • Country: United States
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House Up in the Clouds / Hennessey Architecture - Exterior Photography
© Adam Rouse

Text description provided by the architects. Located in the foggy and windy Diamond Heights neighborhood of San Francisco, this fully renovated three-story 1962 Eichler residence includes a fourth level addition that serves to make the home more functional for a growing young family. This upper level addition contains a family room, bathroom, and roof deck, but there was a fundamental issue with the location of this new family room area; it is located two levels above the living/dining/kitchen level of the home, thereby risking not being used on a day-to-day basis.

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ProjectsBuilt ProjectsSelected ProjectsResidential ArchitectureHousesRefurbishmentRenovationUnited States
Cite: "House Up in the Clouds / Hennessey Architecture" 02 Nov 2026. ArchDaily. Accessed . <https://www.archdaily.com/1187896/up-in-the-clouds-hennessey-architecture> ISSN 0719-8884

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© Adam Rouse

云端之屋 / Hennessey Architecture

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