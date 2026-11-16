Baashyaam Experience Centre / Architecture Dialogue

© Sreenag Pictures

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Category: Mixed Use Architecture

Lead Team: Arathi, Chandana C

Design Team: Mukesh

Engineering & Consulting > Civil: Visma Structures

City: Chennai

Country: India

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Text description provided by the architects. Designed as a temporary sales and marketing pavilion for a real estate development in Chennai, the Experience Center rethinks the conventional sales office as an immersive architectural experience. A key requirement of the brief was speed and reversibility.