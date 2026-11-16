Baashyaam Experience Centre / Architecture Dialogue

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Chennai, India
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Architects: Architecture Dialogue
- Area: 2500 m²
- Year: 2025
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Photographs:Sreenag Pictures, Lokesh Dang, Ar.Syam sreesylam
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Lead Architects: Sreenath Vinayakumar, Harpreet Kaur, Vishnu Mohan, Vikram Desai
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- Category: Mixed Use Architecture
- Lead Team: Arathi, Chandana C
- Design Team: Mukesh
- Engineering & Consulting > Civil: Visma Structures
- City: Chennai
- Country: India
Text description provided by the architects. Designed as a temporary sales and marketing pavilion for a real estate development in Chennai, the Experience Center rethinks the conventional sales office as an immersive architectural experience. A key requirement of the brief was speed and reversibility.