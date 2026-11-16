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Baashyaam Experience Centre / Architecture Dialogue

Baashyaam Experience Centre / Architecture Dialogue - Interior Photography, Dining room, ChairBaashyaam Experience Centre / Architecture Dialogue - Exterior Photography, GardenBaashyaam Experience Centre / Architecture Dialogue - Image 4 of 35Baashyaam Experience Centre / Architecture Dialogue - Exterior PhotographyBaashyaam Experience Centre / Architecture Dialogue - More Images+ 30

Curated by Miwa Negoro

Mixed Use Architecture
Chennai, India
  • Lead Team: Arathi, Chandana C
  • Design Team: Mukesh
  • Engineering & Consulting > Civil: Visma Structures
  • City: Chennai
  • Country: India
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Baashyaam Experience Centre / Architecture Dialogue - Exterior Photography
© Lokesh Dang

Text description provided by the architects. Designed as a temporary sales and marketing pavilion for a real estate development in Chennai, the Experience Center rethinks the conventional sales office as an immersive architectural experience. A key requirement of the brief was speed and reversibility.

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Cite: "Baashyaam Experience Centre / Architecture Dialogue" 16 Nov 2026. ArchDaily. Accessed . <https://www.archdaily.com/1187877/baashyaam-experience-centre-architecture-dialogue> ISSN 0719-8884

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Baashyaam 体验中心 / Architecture Dialogue

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