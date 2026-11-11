Planá Kindergarten / PROAM ARCHITEKTI

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Planá, Czechia
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Architects: PROAM ARCHITEKTI
- Area: 800 m²
- Year: 2025
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Photographs:Petr Polák Studio
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Manufacturers: Swisspearl, Fermacell, Carl Stahl ARC, Cewood SIA, Custom-made furniture contractor, Gerfloor, HSE, Osmont, Timber building, mmcité
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- Category: Kindergarten
- Civil Engineer: Dan Lukašík
- Construction Project Team: Michna&Perháč
- Collaboration: Ondřej Bartůšek
- Building Contractor: Auböck
- Client: Planá Municipality
- City: Planá
- Country: Czechia
Text description provided by the architects. The new municipal kindergarten in Planá, South Bohemia, represents a sensitive yet confident introduction of modern architecture into a historic rural setting. A sustainable public building made of timber has been created on a small but visually prominent site. Its form immediately reveals its purpose—a building for children that is part traditional, part modern, and somewhat fairytale-like.