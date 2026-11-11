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Planá Kindergarten / PROAM ARCHITEKTI

Planá Kindergarten / PROAM ARCHITEKTI - Image 2 of 48Planá Kindergarten / PROAM ARCHITEKTI - Exterior PhotographyPlaná Kindergarten / PROAM ARCHITEKTI - Exterior PhotographyPlaná Kindergarten / PROAM ARCHITEKTI - Image 5 of 48Planá Kindergarten / PROAM ARCHITEKTI - More Images+ 43

Curated by Nina Vuga

Kindergarten
Planá, Czechia
  • Architects: PROAM ARCHITEKTI
  • Area Area of this architecture project Area:  800
  • Year Completion year of this architecture project Year:  2025
  • Photographs
    Photographs:Petr Polák Studio
  • Manufacturers Brands with products used in this architecture project
    Manufacturers:  Swisspearl, Fermacell, Carl Stahl ARC, Cewood SIA, Custom-made furniture contractor, Gerfloor, HSE, Osmont, Timber building, mmcité
  • Category: Kindergarten
  • Civil Engineer: Dan Lukašík
  • Construction Project Team: Michna&Perháč
  • Collaboration: Ondřej Bartůšek
  • Building Contractor: Auböck
  • Client: Planá Municipality
  • City: Planá
  • Country: Czechia
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Planá Kindergarten / PROAM ARCHITEKTI - Exterior Photography, Wood
© Petr Polák Studio

Text description provided by the architects. The new municipal kindergarten in Planá, South Bohemia, represents a sensitive yet confident introduction of modern architecture into a historic rural setting. A sustainable public building made of timber has been created on a small but visually prominent site. Its form immediately reveals its purpose—a building for children that is part traditional, part modern, and somewhat fairytale-like.

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Cite: "Planá Kindergarten / PROAM ARCHITEKTI" 11 Nov 2026. ArchDaily. Accessed . <https://www.archdaily.com/1187802/plana-kindergarten-proam-architekti> ISSN 0719-8884

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© Petr Polák Studio

Planá 幼儿园 / PROAM ARCHITEKTI

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