Planá Kindergarten / PROAM ARCHITEKTI

© Petr Polák Studio

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Kindergarten • Planá, Czechia Architects: PROAM ARCHITEKTI

Area Area of this architecture project Area: 800 m²

Year Completion year of this architecture project Year: 2025

Photographs Photographs: Petr Polák Studio

Manufacturers Brands with products used in this architecture project Swisspearl Fermacell , Carl Stahl ARC , Cewood SIA , Custom-made furniture contractor , Gerfloor , HSE , Osmont , Timber building , mmcité Manufacturers:

Products translation missing: en-US.post.svg.material_description

Category: Kindergarten

Civil Engineer: Dan Lukašík

Construction Project Team: Michna&Perháč

Collaboration: Ondřej Bartůšek

Building Contractor: Auböck

Client: Planá Municipality

City: Planá

Country: Czechia

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Text description provided by the architects. The new municipal kindergarten in Planá, South Bohemia, represents a sensitive yet confident introduction of modern architecture into a historic rural setting. A sustainable public building made of timber has been created on a small but visually prominent site. Its form immediately reveals its purpose—a building for children that is part traditional, part modern, and somewhat fairytale-like.