Escola Sant Ignasi-Jesuïtes de Sarrià / Aquidos

© Pol Viladoms

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Educational Architecture, Schools, Restoration • Barcelona, Spain Architects: aquidos

Area Area of this architecture project Area: 3505 m²

Year Completion year of this architecture project Year: 2024

Photographs Photographs: Pol Viladoms

Lead Architects: Oriol Marin i Gordi, Carles Bárcena Roig, Aleix Jané Canals, Núria Garcia i Soto

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Text description provided by the architects. Sant Ignasi School, inaugurated in 1892 and designed by architect Joan Martorell, is an emblematic building in Barcelona that has welcomed thousands of students since its foundation. Its architectural composition is characterized by symmetry, organized around a central axis defined by the garden and pond.