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Escola Sant Ignasi-Jesuïtes de Sarrià / Aquidos

Escola Sant Ignasi-Jesuïtes de Sarrià / Aquidos - Exterior Photography, Arch, Brick, Arcade, CourtyardEscola Sant Ignasi-Jesuïtes de Sarrià / Aquidos - Exterior Photography, Garden, Courtyard, ArcadeEscola Sant Ignasi-Jesuïtes de Sarrià / Aquidos - Image 4 of 14Escola Sant Ignasi-Jesuïtes de Sarrià / Aquidos - Exterior Photography, Brick, Arch, ArcadeEscola Sant Ignasi-Jesuïtes de Sarrià / Aquidos - More Images+ 9

Curated by Valentina Díaz

Educational Architecture, Schools, Restoration
Barcelona, Spain
  • Architects: aquidos
  • Area Area of this architecture project Area:  3505
  • Year Completion year of this architecture project Year:  2024
  • Photographs
    Photographs:Pol Viladoms
  • Lead Architects: Oriol Marin i Gordi, Carles Bárcena Roig, Aleix Jané Canals, Núria Garcia i Soto
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Escola Sant Ignasi-Jesuïtes de Sarrià / Aquidos - Exterior Photography, Arch, Garden, Arcade, Courtyard
© Pol Viladoms

Text description provided by the architects. Sant Ignasi School, inaugurated in 1892 and designed by architect Joan Martorell, is an emblematic building in Barcelona that has welcomed thousands of students since its foundation. Its architectural composition is characterized by symmetry, organized around a central axis defined by the garden and pond.

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aquidos
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SteelStoneBrick

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ProjectsBuilt ProjectsSelected ProjectsEducational ArchitectureSchoolsRefurbishmentRestorationSpain

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Cite: "Escola Sant Ignasi-Jesuïtes de Sarrià / Aquidos" 01 Nov 2026. ArchDaily. Accessed . <https://www.archdaily.com/1187783/escola-sant-ignasi-jesuites-de-sarria-aquidos> ISSN 0719-8884

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© Pol Viladoms

Escola Sant Ignasi-Jesuïtes de Sarrià 学校 / Aquidos

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