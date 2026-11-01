Escola Sant Ignasi-Jesuïtes de Sarrià / Aquidos

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Barcelona, Spain
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Architects: aquidos
- Area: 3505 m²
- Year: 2024
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Photographs:Pol Viladoms
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Lead Architects: Oriol Marin i Gordi, Carles Bárcena Roig, Aleix Jané Canals, Núria Garcia i Soto
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- Category: Educational Architecture, Schools, Restoration
- City: Barcelona
- Country: Spain
Text description provided by the architects. Sant Ignasi School, inaugurated in 1892 and designed by architect Joan Martorell, is an emblematic building in Barcelona that has welcomed thousands of students since its foundation. Its architectural composition is characterized by symmetry, organized around a central axis defined by the garden and pond.