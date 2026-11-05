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School De Hagewinde Roeselare / laagland architecten

School De Hagewinde Roeselare / laagland architecten - Exterior Photography, Concrete, HandrailSchool De Hagewinde Roeselare / laagland architecten - Exterior Photography, Wood, HandrailSchool De Hagewinde Roeselare / laagland architecten - Interior Photography, WoodSchool De Hagewinde Roeselare / laagland architecten - Interior Photography, WoodSchool De Hagewinde Roeselare / laagland architecten - More Images+ 26

Curated by Nina Vuga

Educational Architecture, Schools, Extension
Roeselare, Belgium
  • Architects: laagland architecten
  • Area Area of this architecture project Area:  645
  • Year Completion year of this architecture project Year:  2026
  • Photographs
    Photographs:Michiel Vergauwe
  • Manufacturers Brands with products used in this architecture project
    Manufacturers:  Reynaers Aluminium, Tarkett, VELUX Group, Heylen Ceramics, Joris Ide, Mosa Tiles, Troldtekt
  • Lead Architects: Thibaut Vandousselaere
  • Lead Team: Thibaut Vandousselaere, Frédéric De Keyzer, Bregt Vanderper, Marvin Bonny
  • Engineering & Consulting > Mep: Certuz
  • General Contractor: Alheembouw
  • City: Roeselare
  • Country: Belgium
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School De Hagewinde Roeselare / laagland architecten - Exterior Photography, Concrete, Handrail
© Michiel Vergauwe

Text description provided by the architects. For De Hagewinde School in Roeselare, Laagland Architecten designed an extension comprising additional classrooms and a new multipurpose hall. The new volumes adopt a dynamic architectural language, combining pitched and flat roofs to enhance the spatial quality of the learning spaces and give the extension a distinctive character.

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Cite: "School De Hagewinde Roeselare / laagland architecten" 05 Nov 2026. ArchDaily. Accessed . <https://www.archdaily.com/1187771/school-de-hagewinde-roeselare> ISSN 0719-8884

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© Michiel Vergauwe

School De Hagewinde Roeselare

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