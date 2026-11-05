School De Hagewinde Roeselare / laagland architecten

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Roeselare, Belgium
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Architects: laagland architecten
- Area: 645 m²
- Year: 2026
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Photographs:Michiel Vergauwe
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Manufacturers: Reynaers Aluminium, Tarkett, VELUX Group, Heylen Ceramics, Joris Ide, Mosa Tiles, Troldtekt
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Lead Architects: Thibaut Vandousselaere
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- Category: Educational Architecture, Schools, Extension
- Lead Team: Thibaut Vandousselaere, Frédéric De Keyzer, Bregt Vanderper, Marvin Bonny
- Engineering & Consulting > Mep: Certuz
- General Contractor: Alheembouw
- City: Roeselare
- Country: Belgium
Text description provided by the architects. For De Hagewinde School in Roeselare, Laagland Architecten designed an extension comprising additional classrooms and a new multipurpose hall. The new volumes adopt a dynamic architectural language, combining pitched and flat roofs to enhance the spatial quality of the learning spaces and give the extension a distinctive character.