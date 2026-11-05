School De Hagewinde Roeselare / laagland architecten

© Michiel Vergauwe

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Products translation missing: en-US.post.svg.material_description

Category: Educational Architecture, Schools, Extension

Lead Team: Thibaut Vandousselaere, Frédéric De Keyzer, Bregt Vanderper, Marvin Bonny

Engineering & Consulting > Mep: Certuz

General Contractor: Alheembouw

City: Roeselare

Country: Belgium

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Text description provided by the architects. For De Hagewinde School in Roeselare, Laagland Architecten designed an extension comprising additional classrooms and a new multipurpose hall. The new volumes adopt a dynamic architectural language, combining pitched and flat roofs to enhance the spatial quality of the learning spaces and give the extension a distinctive character.