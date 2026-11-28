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Architects: ZESO Architects
- Area: 10500 m²
- Year: 2024
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Photographs:Adam Grønne
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Lead Architects: Colm Morgan
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- Category: Infrastructure, Airport
- Engineering & Consulting > Mep: Spangenberg og Madsen
- General Contractor: MT Højgaard International
- Engineering & Consulting > Acoustic: Gade og Mortensen
- Country: Greenland
Text description provided by the architects. Nuuk Airport is both architecturally and functionally a response to the beautiful yet harsh Arctic Climate.