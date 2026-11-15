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Heathside House / Manea Kella

Heathside House / Manea Kella - Exterior Photography, Windows, Brick, Facade, DoorHeathside House / Manea Kella - Interior Photography, Kitchen, Wood, Countertop, ChairHeathside House / Manea Kella - Interior Photography, Kitchen, Wood, Table, ChairHeathside House / Manea Kella - Interior Photography, Kitchen, Wood, Door, GlassHeathside House / Manea Kella - More Images+ 20

Curated by Nina Vuga

Houses, Restoration, Renovation
London, United Kingdom
  • Architects: Manea Kella
  • Area Area of this architecture project Area:  1622
  • Year Completion year of this architecture project Year:  2025
  • Photographs
    Photographs:French + Tye
  • Lead Architects: Manea Kella
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Heathside House / Manea Kella - Exterior Photography, Windows, Brick, Facade, Door
© French + Tye

Text description provided by the architects. London-based studio Manea Kella has transformed an Edwardian terrace in the Dartmouth Park Conservation Area, returning a neglected house to its original role as a single-family home while opening it up to light, craft, and contemporary living.

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Manea Kella
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Wood

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ProjectsBuilt ProjectsSelected ProjectsResidential ArchitectureHousesRefurbishmentRestorationRenovationUnited Kingdom

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WoodProjectsBuilt ProjectsSelected ProjectsResidential ArchitectureHousesRefurbishmentRestorationRenovationUnited Kingdom
Cite: "Heathside House / Manea Kella" 15 Nov 2026. ArchDaily. Accessed . <https://www.archdaily.com/1187742/heathside-house-manea-kella> ISSN 0719-8884

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Heathside House / Manea Kella

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