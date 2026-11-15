Heathside House / Manea Kella

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London, United Kingdom
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Architects: Manea Kella
- Area: 1622 m²
- Year: 2025
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Photographs:French + Tye
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Lead Architects: Manea Kella
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- Category: Houses, Restoration, Renovation
- City: London
- Country: United Kingdom
Text description provided by the architects. London-based studio Manea Kella has transformed an Edwardian terrace in the Dartmouth Park Conservation Area, returning a neglected house to its original role as a single-family home while opening it up to light, craft, and contemporary living.