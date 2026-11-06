Al-Mastaba Installation at Amman Design Week 2026 / Laith Matarweh Studio for Architecture

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Amman, Jordan
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Architects: Laith Matarweh Studio for Architecture
- Area: 25 m²
- Year: 2026
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Photographs:Mohanad Jihad
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Lead Architects: Laith Matarweh & Hanan Salameh
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- Category: Temporary Installations
- Technical Team: Hanan Salameh
- City: Amman
- Country: Jordan
Text description provided by the architects. Al-Mastaba is named after a common Levantine term referring to the leveling of land for building, cultivation, or access. It also describes a leveled or raised surface for sitting. In traditional houses, the mastaba often extends the interior floor outward, forming a threshold between domestic life and the surrounding environment, where everyday activities, encounters, and social interactions unfold.