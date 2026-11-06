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Al-Mastaba Installation at Amman Design Week 2026 / Laith Matarweh Studio for Architecture

Al-Mastaba Installation at Amman Design Week 2026 / Laith Matarweh Studio for Architecture - Interior PhotographyAl-Mastaba Installation at Amman Design Week 2026 / Laith Matarweh Studio for Architecture - Interior PhotographyAl-Mastaba Installation at Amman Design Week 2026 / Laith Matarweh Studio for Architecture - Interior PhotographyAl-Mastaba Installation at Amman Design Week 2026 / Laith Matarweh Studio for Architecture - Image 5 of 16Al-Mastaba Installation at Amman Design Week 2026 / Laith Matarweh Studio for Architecture - More Images+ 11

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Amman, Jordan
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Al-Mastaba Installation at Amman Design Week 2026 / Laith Matarweh Studio for Architecture - Interior Photography
© Mohanad Jihad

Text description provided by the architects. Al-Mastaba is named after a common Levantine term referring to the leveling of land for building, cultivation, or access. It also describes a leveled or raised surface for sitting. In traditional houses, the mastaba often extends the interior floor outward, forming a threshold between domestic life and the surrounding environment, where everyday activities, encounters, and social interactions unfold.

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Cite: "Al-Mastaba Installation at Amman Design Week 2026 / Laith Matarweh Studio for Architecture" 06 Nov 2026. ArchDaily. Accessed . <https://www.archdaily.com/1187739/al-mastaba-installation-at-amman-design-week-2026-laith-matarweh-studio-for-architecture> ISSN 0719-8884

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© Mohanad Jihad

Amman Design Week 2026 / Laith Matarweh Studio for Architecture 打造的“Al-Mastaba”装置

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