Al-Mastaba Installation at Amman Design Week 2026 / Laith Matarweh Studio for Architecture

© Mohanad Jihad

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Products translation missing: en-US.post.svg.material_description

Category: Temporary Installations

Technical Team: Hanan Salameh

City: Amman

Country: Jordan

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Text description provided by the architects. Al-Mastaba is named after a common Levantine term referring to the leveling of land for building, cultivation, or access. It also describes a leveled or raised surface for sitting. In traditional houses, the mastaba often extends the interior floor outward, forming a threshold between domestic life and the surrounding environment, where everyday activities, encounters, and social interactions unfold.