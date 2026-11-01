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SE House / Kantor Gunawan Gunawan

SE House / Kantor Gunawan Gunawan - Image 2 of 15SE House / Kantor Gunawan Gunawan - Image 3 of 15SE House / Kantor Gunawan Gunawan - Interior Photography, Living RoomSE House / Kantor Gunawan Gunawan - Image 4 of 15SE House / Kantor Gunawan Gunawan - More Images+ 10

Curated by Miwa Negoro

Houses
Surabaya, Indonesia
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SE House / Kantor Gunawan Gunawan - Image 2 of 15
© Ernest Theofilus

Text description provided by the architects. SE House stands as a quiet manifesto for tropical living, conceived as an urban oasis that reinterprets Australian-inspired design for Surabaya's vibrant context. Anchored by a courtyard that reflects the owner's attentiveness to landscape, the residence embodies natural sensibilities through design choices that promote airflow, permeability, and daily connection to foliage inside and out. Its philosophy is subtle yet deliberate, expressed through materiality and spatial choreography rather than overt displays of greenery.

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Kantor Gunawan Gunawan
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GlassSteelStone

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ProjectsBuilt ProjectsSelected ProjectsResidential ArchitectureHousesIndonesia

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Cite: "SE House / Kantor Gunawan Gunawan" 01 Nov 2026. ArchDaily. Accessed . <https://www.archdaily.com/1187664/se-house-kantor-gunawan-gunawan> ISSN 0719-8884

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SE 住宅 / Kantor Gunawan Gunawan

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