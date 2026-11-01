SE House / Kantor Gunawan Gunawan

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Architects: Kantor Gunawan Gunawan
- Area: 2500 m²
- Year: 2025
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Photographs:Tristan Salim, Ernest Theofilus
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Lead Architects: Giovanni Gunawan, Joel Ludong
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Text description provided by the architects. SE House stands as a quiet manifesto for tropical living, conceived as an urban oasis that reinterprets Australian-inspired design for Surabaya's vibrant context. Anchored by a courtyard that reflects the owner's attentiveness to landscape, the residence embodies natural sensibilities through design choices that promote airflow, permeability, and daily connection to foliage inside and out. Its philosophy is subtle yet deliberate, expressed through materiality and spatial choreography rather than overt displays of greenery.