Villa Sahar / Mahfoud Laasri Architecte - MLA

© Alessio Mei

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Text description provided by the architects. Sahar is a private residence in Casablanca conceived around the interplay of mass and lightness, materiality and transparency, and architecture and landscape. Its name, derived from the Arabic word سَحَر, refers to the moment just before dawn. The principal facade faces east, making morning light an essential part of the project's identity and an inspiration for its architectural expression.