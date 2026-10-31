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Sunnyside Studios / Gluck+

Sunnyside Studios / Gluck+ - Exterior PhotographySunnyside Studios / Gluck+ - Image 7 of 37Sunnyside Studios / Gluck+ - Image 5 of 37Sunnyside Studios / Gluck+ - Exterior PhotographySunnyside Studios / Gluck+ - More Images+ 32

Curated by Susanna Moreira

Educational Architecture, Commercial Architecture
Queens, United States
  • Architects: GLUCK+
  • Area Area of this architecture project Area:  350000 ft²
  • Year Completion year of this architecture project Year:  2025
  • Photographs
    Photographs:Here and Now Agency
  • Manufacturers Brands with products used in this architecture project
    Manufacturers:  Nudura ICF
  • Lead Architects: Peter L. Gluck, Stacie Wong
  • Lead Team: Peter L. Gluck, Stacie Wong
  • Design Team: Howie Chen, Don O'Keefe, Mari, Jorge Aguirre sa Kolodny,
  • General Contractor: LBG
  • Engineering & Consulting > Structural: Titan Engineers PC
  • Engineering & Consulting > Civil: Langan
  • Engineering & Consulting > Other: SGH
  • Engineering & Consulting > Mep: Meyers Plus
  • Engineering & Consulting > Acoustic: AKRF
  • Engineering & Consulting > Lighting: Lux Populi
  • City: Queens
  • Country: United States
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Sunnyside Studios / Gluck+ - Exterior Photography
© Here and Now Agency

Text description provided by the architects. Sunnyside Studios rethinks the soundstage typology for a city where land can't spread horizontally. Studio campuses are typically conceived as backlots: individual soundstage boxes, each its own building, linked by golf carts and an interior street network. That model depends on land New York City doesn't have. The key concept driving the project was to compress everything a campus needs — stages, production support, loading, parking, catering, crew, and talent onto a single urban block without losing the operational logic that makes a campus work.

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ProjectsBuilt ProjectsSelected ProjectsEducational ArchitectureCommercial ArchitectureUnited States
Cite: "Sunnyside Studios / Gluck+" 31 Oct 2026. ArchDaily. Accessed . <https://www.archdaily.com/1187610/sunnyside-studios-gluck-plus> ISSN 0719-8884

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