Sunnyside Studios / Gluck+

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Category: Educational Architecture, Commercial Architecture

Lead Team: Peter L. Gluck, Stacie Wong

Design Team: Howie Chen, Don O'Keefe, Mari, Jorge Aguirre sa Kolodny,

General Contractor: LBG

Engineering & Consulting > Structural: Titan Engineers PC

Engineering & Consulting > Civil: Langan

Engineering & Consulting > Other: SGH

Engineering & Consulting > Mep: Meyers Plus

Engineering & Consulting > Acoustic: AKRF

Engineering & Consulting > Lighting: Lux Populi

City: Queens

Country: United States

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Text description provided by the architects. Sunnyside Studios rethinks the soundstage typology for a city where land can't spread horizontally. Studio campuses are typically conceived as backlots: individual soundstage boxes, each its own building, linked by golf carts and an interior street network. That model depends on land New York City doesn't have. The key concept driving the project was to compress everything a campus needs — stages, production support, loading, parking, catering, crew, and talent onto a single urban block without losing the operational logic that makes a campus work.