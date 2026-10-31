Sunnyside Studios / Gluck+

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Architects: GLUCK+
- Area: 350000 ft²
- Year: 2025
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Photographs:Here and Now Agency
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Manufacturers: Nudura ICF
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Lead Architects: Peter L. Gluck, Stacie Wong
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- Category: Educational Architecture, Commercial Architecture
- Lead Team: Peter L. Gluck, Stacie Wong
- Design Team: Howie Chen, Don O'Keefe, Mari, Jorge Aguirre sa Kolodny,
- General Contractor: LBG
- Engineering & Consulting > Structural: Titan Engineers PC
- Engineering & Consulting > Civil: Langan
- Engineering & Consulting > Other: SGH
- Engineering & Consulting > Mep: Meyers Plus
- Engineering & Consulting > Acoustic: AKRF
- Engineering & Consulting > Lighting: Lux Populi
- City: Queens
- Country: United States
Text description provided by the architects. Sunnyside Studios rethinks the soundstage typology for a city where land can't spread horizontally. Studio campuses are typically conceived as backlots: individual soundstage boxes, each its own building, linked by golf carts and an interior street network. That model depends on land New York City doesn't have. The key concept driving the project was to compress everything a campus needs — stages, production support, loading, parking, catering, crew, and talent onto a single urban block without losing the operational logic that makes a campus work.