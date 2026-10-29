Umodzi Epicentre Community Center / Kamuna Design Studio

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Vubwi, Zambia
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Architects: Kamuna Design Studio
- Area: 4500 m²
- Year: 2025
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Photographs:Gareth Bentley
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Lead Architect: Emmanuel Kamuna
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- Category: Other Facilities, Community Center
- Design Team: Bruce Sililo, David Gondwe, Kapembwa Kawandami, Tawanda Kamuna
- Client & Funder: Patter Foundation
- Main Contractor: Espeka Zambia Limited
- Engineering: Osward Sinyangu, Musonda Kawele, Bryan Musonda, Jerry Musonda, Whiteson Lungu
- Cost Consultant: Nzovwa Mangani
- Implementation Partner: Community Led Development Consortium (The Hunger Project, Heifer International, Restless Development)
- Community Partner: Mlawe Epicenter Community Led Development Association
- Operator: Patter Zambia (Umodzi Patter Project)
- City: Vubwi
- Country: Zambia
'Mutu umodzi susenza denga' — one head cannot carry a roof. The Chichewa proverb gives Umodzi its name, and describes how it was made. In Vubwi District, on the border of Malawi and Mozambique, a community hand molded bricks, raised walls and carried the roofs of a place that now supports education, training and care for more than 26,000 people in 126 villages.