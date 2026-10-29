  1. ArchDaily
  2. Projects
  3. Other Facilities
  4. Zambia
  5. Umodzi Epicentre Community Center / Kamuna Design Studio

Umodzi Epicentre Community Center / Kamuna Design Studio

Umodzi Epicentre Community Center / Kamuna Design Studio - Exterior PhotographyUmodzi Epicentre Community Center / Kamuna Design Studio - Exterior PhotographyUmodzi Epicentre Community Center / Kamuna Design Studio - Interior Photography, Dining roomUmodzi Epicentre Community Center / Kamuna Design Studio - Image 6 of 16Umodzi Epicentre Community Center / Kamuna Design Studio - More Images+ 11

Curated by Miwa Negoro

Other Facilities, Community Center
Vubwi, Zambia
  • Architects: Kamuna Design Studio
  • Area Area of this architecture project Area:  4500
  • Year Completion year of this architecture project Year:  2025
  • Photographs
    Photographs:Gareth Bentley
  • Lead Architect: Emmanuel Kamuna
  • Design Team: Bruce Sililo, David Gondwe, Kapembwa Kawandami, Tawanda Kamuna
  • Client & Funder: Patter Foundation
  • Main Contractor: Espeka Zambia Limited
  • Engineering: Osward Sinyangu, Musonda Kawele, Bryan Musonda, Jerry Musonda, Whiteson Lungu
  • Cost Consultant: Nzovwa Mangani
  • Implementation Partner: Community Led Development Consortium (The Hunger Project, Heifer International, Restless Development)
  • Community Partner: Mlawe Epicenter Community Led Development Association
  • Operator: Patter Zambia (Umodzi Patter Project)
  • City: Vubwi
  • Country: Zambia
More SpecsLess Specs
Umodzi Epicentre Community Center / Kamuna Design Studio - Image 4 of 16
© Gareth Bentley

'Mutu umodzi susenza denga' — one head cannot carry a roof. The Chichewa proverb gives Umodzi its name, and describes how it was made. In Vubwi District, on the border of Malawi and Mozambique, a community hand molded bricks, raised walls and carried the roofs of a place that now supports education, training and care for more than 26,000 people in 126 villages.

Content Loader

Project gallery

See allShow less
About this office
Kamuna Design Studio
Office

Materials

WoodBrick

#Tags

ProjectsBuilt ProjectsSelected ProjectsEducational ArchitectureOther facilitiesPublic ArchitectureCommunityCommunity centerZambia

Materials and Tags

WoodBrickProjectsBuilt ProjectsSelected ProjectsEducational ArchitectureOther facilitiesPublic ArchitectureCommunityCommunity centerZambia
Cite: "Umodzi Epicentre Community Center / Kamuna Design Studio" 29 Oct 2026. ArchDaily. Accessed . <https://www.archdaily.com/1187600/umodzi-epicentre-community-center-kamuna-design-studio> ISSN 0719-8884

想阅读文章的中文版本吗?

© Gareth Bentley

Umodzi Epicentre 社区中心 / Kamuna Design Studio

翻译成中文现有为你所在地区特制的网站？想浏览ArchDaily中国吗?Take me there »

You've started following your first account!

Did you know?

You'll now receive updates based on what you follow! Personalize your stream and start following your favorite authors, offices and users.

Go to my stream

Top #Tags