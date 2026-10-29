Umodzi Epicentre Community Center / Kamuna Design Studio

© Gareth Bentley

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Category: Other Facilities, Community Center

Design Team: Bruce Sililo, David Gondwe, Kapembwa Kawandami, Tawanda Kamuna

Client & Funder: Patter Foundation

Main Contractor: Espeka Zambia Limited

Engineering: Osward Sinyangu, Musonda Kawele, Bryan Musonda, Jerry Musonda, Whiteson Lungu

Cost Consultant: Nzovwa Mangani

Implementation Partner: Community Led Development Consortium (The Hunger Project, Heifer International, Restless Development)

Community Partner: Mlawe Epicenter Community Led Development Association

Operator: Patter Zambia (Umodzi Patter Project)

City: Vubwi

Country: Zambia

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'Mutu umodzi susenza denga' — one head cannot carry a roof. The Chichewa proverb gives Umodzi its name, and describes how it was made. In Vubwi District, on the border of Malawi and Mozambique, a community hand molded bricks, raised walls and carried the roofs of a place that now supports education, training and care for more than 26,000 people in 126 villages.