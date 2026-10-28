MAS House / SUITE

© Pedro Ocanhas

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Houses, Renovation • São Paulo, Brazil Architects: SUITE

Area Area of this architecture project Area: 989 m²

Year Completion year of this architecture project Year: 2025

Photographs Photographs: Pedro Ocanhas

Lead Architects: Carolina Mauro, Daniela Frugiuele, Luiza Monari, Filipe Troncon

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Text description provided by the architects. Located in São Paulo, Casa MAS is the result of a complete renovation designed with spatial integration as its starting point and materiality as its structuring element. Developed by SUITE, the residence was redesigned to respond more precisely to the family's dynamics, promoting fluidity, comfort, and a consistent connection between indoors and outdoors.