MAS House / SUITE

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São Paulo, Brazil
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Architects: SUITE
- Area: 989 m²
- Year: 2025
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Photographs:Pedro Ocanhas
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Lead Architects: Carolina Mauro, Daniela Frugiuele, Luiza Monari, Filipe Troncon
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- Category: Houses, Renovation
- City: São Paulo
- Country: Brazil
Text description provided by the architects. Located in São Paulo, Casa MAS is the result of a complete renovation designed with spatial integration as its starting point and materiality as its structuring element. Developed by SUITE, the residence was redesigned to respond more precisely to the family's dynamics, promoting fluidity, comfort, and a consistent connection between indoors and outdoors.