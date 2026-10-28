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MAS House / SUITE

MAS House / SUITE - Interior Photography, Wood, ChairMAS House / SUITE - Interior Photography, Living Room, Sofa, ChairMAS House / SUITE - Interior Photography, Wood, Table, ChairMAS House / SUITE - Image 15 of 18MAS House / SUITE - More Images+ 13

Curated by Susanna Moreira

Read the original version in Portuguese here.

Houses, Renovation
São Paulo, Brazil
  • Architects: SUITE
  • Area Area of this architecture project Area:  989
  • Year Completion year of this architecture project Year:  2025
  • Photographs
    Photographs:Pedro Ocanhas
  • Lead Architects: Carolina Mauro, Daniela Frugiuele, Luiza Monari, Filipe Troncon
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MAS House / SUITE - Interior Photography
© Pedro Ocanhas

Text description provided by the architects. Located in São Paulo, Casa MAS is the result of a complete renovation designed with spatial integration as its starting point and materiality as its structuring element. Developed by SUITE, the residence was redesigned to respond more precisely to the family's dynamics, promoting fluidity, comfort, and a consistent connection between indoors and outdoors.

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ProjectsBuilt ProjectsSelected ProjectsResidential ArchitectureHousesRefurbishmentRenovationBrazil
Cite: "MAS House / SUITE" [Casa MAS / SUITE] 28 Oct 2026. ArchDaily. Accessed . <https://www.archdaily.com/1187546/mas-house-suite> ISSN 0719-8884

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© Pedro Ocanhas

Casa MAS / SUITE

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