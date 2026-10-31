DamDam House / Studio SMA + Ground Architects

© Donggyu Kim

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Text description provided by the architects. DamDam is a compact house for a couple, their twins, and two cats, designed with solid exterior walls to ensure privacy on a small site surrounded by taller buildings. Working within the constraints of the parking layout, the functions of each floor were carefully separated, and the circulation was precisely planned to maximize the usability of the interior spaces.