SPAZIO VILLALTA / Artico Fracassi + Marco Zito

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Architects: Artico Fracassi + Marco Zito
- Area: 8500 m²
- Year: 2025
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Photographs:Marco Cappelletti
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Lead Architects: Marco Zito, Matteo Artico, Silvia Fracassi
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- Category: Educational Architecture, Public Architecture, Renovation
- Engineering & Consulting > Structural: F&M INGEGNERIA
- Engineering & Consulting > Mep: F&M INGEGNERIA
- Engineering & Consulting > Other: FRAME PROJECTS
- City: Udine
- Country: Italy
Text description provided by the architects. The renovation of the former Dormisch industrial complex in Udine combines historical heritage, architectural innovation, and sustainability, restoring to the city an educational center and a covered plaza with public and commercial functions.