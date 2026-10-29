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SPAZIO VILLALTA / Artico Fracassi + Marco Zito

SPAZIO VILLALTA / Artico Fracassi + Marco Zito - Exterior PhotographySPAZIO VILLALTA / Artico Fracassi + Marco Zito - Interior PhotographySPAZIO VILLALTA / Artico Fracassi + Marco Zito - Interior Photography, KitchenSPAZIO VILLALTA / Artico Fracassi + Marco Zito - Interior Photography, StairsSPAZIO VILLALTA / Artico Fracassi + Marco Zito - More Images+ 26

Curated by Nina Vuga

Educational Architecture, Public Architecture, Renovation
Udine, Italy
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SPAZIO VILLALTA / Artico Fracassi + Marco Zito - Exterior Photography
© Marco Cappelletti

Text description provided by the architects. The renovation of the former Dormisch industrial complex in Udine combines historical heritage, architectural innovation, and sustainability, restoring to the city an educational center and a covered plaza with public and commercial functions.

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Artico Fracassi + Marco Zito
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WoodSteelBrick

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ProjectsBuilt ProjectsSelected ProjectsEducational ArchitecturePublic ArchitectureRefurbishmentRenovationItaly

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WoodSteelBrickProjectsBuilt ProjectsSelected ProjectsEducational ArchitecturePublic ArchitectureRefurbishmentRenovationItaly
Cite: "SPAZIO VILLALTA / Artico Fracassi + Marco Zito" 29 Oct 2026. ArchDaily. Accessed . <https://www.archdaily.com/1187413/spazio-villalta-artico-fracassi-plus-marco-zito> ISSN 0719-8884

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© Marco Cappelletti

VILLALTA 空间 / Artico Fracassi + Marco Zito

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