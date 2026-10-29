SPAZIO VILLALTA / Artico Fracassi + Marco Zito

© Marco Cappelletti

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Category: Educational Architecture, Public Architecture, Renovation

Engineering & Consulting > Structural: F&M INGEGNERIA

Engineering & Consulting > Mep: F&M INGEGNERIA

Engineering & Consulting > Other: FRAME PROJECTS

City: Udine

Country: Italy

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Text description provided by the architects. The renovation of the former Dormisch industrial complex in Udine combines historical heritage, architectural innovation, and sustainability, restoring to the city an educational center and a covered plaza with public and commercial functions.