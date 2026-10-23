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Success Academy Bronx K–12 Campus / SOM

Success Academy Bronx K–12 Campus / SOM - Exterior PhotographySuccess Academy Bronx K–12 Campus / SOM - Interior Photography, Living Room, Shelving, ChairSuccess Academy Bronx K–12 Campus / SOM - Interior Photography, StairsSuccess Academy Bronx K–12 Campus / SOM - Exterior PhotographySuccess Academy Bronx K–12 Campus / SOM - More Images+ 14

Curated by Susanna Moreira

Schools
New York, United States
  • Architects: SOM
  • Area Area of this architecture project Area:  310247 ft²
  • Year Completion year of this architecture project Year:  2026
  • Photographs
    Photographs:Dave Burk © SOM
  • Category: Schools
  • Collaborators: The DeMatteis Organization, Metropolis Group Inc., FST Technical Services, Pentagram, AVI SPL Inc, INTROBA, Davella Studios, SBLD Studio, Harvey Marshall Berling Associates, Ventrop Engineering Consulting Group, PLLC, GZA GeoEnvironmental, DBI Projects - New York, Philip Habib & Associates, Code Consultants, Inc., SWA Balsley Landscape, Hatfield Group, Cerami & Associates, Lerch Bates, arkaSpecs, Inc., Lera Consulting Structural Engineers, Evenson Best
  • Client: Success Academy Charter Schools, Inc.
  • Sustainability Certifications: LEED Silver
  • City: New York
  • Country: United States
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Success Academy Bronx K–12 Campus / SOM - Exterior Photography, Aerial View Photography, Cityscape
© Dave Burk © SOM

Text description provided by the architects. Success Academy (SA)—one of the nation's largest and highest-performing public charter networks—educates 22,000 students, primarily from low-income backgrounds, across 60 New York City schools. Founded on the belief that all children can excel when given access to exceptional teaching and learning environments, SA is nationally recognized for its rigorous academics, robust arts and athletics programming, and deep focus on college preparedness. For its first ground-up building, the network charged SOM with creating a 310,000-square-foot K–12 "school of the future," with every aspect of the architecture supporting and reflecting SA's carefully crafted and boldly reinvented schooling practice.

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Cite: "Success Academy Bronx K–12 Campus / SOM" 23 Oct 2026. ArchDaily. Accessed . <https://www.archdaily.com/1187400/success-academy-bronx-k-12-campus-som> ISSN 0719-8884

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© Dave Burk © SOM

Success Academy 布朗克斯 K–12 校园 / SOM

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