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Claranet Portugal Headquarters / PROMONTORIO

Claranet Portugal Headquarters / PROMONTORIO - Image 2 of 24Claranet Portugal Headquarters / PROMONTORIO - Image 3 of 24Claranet Portugal Headquarters / PROMONTORIO - Exterior Photography, Arcade, CourtyardClaranet Portugal Headquarters / PROMONTORIO - Interior Photography, Arch, Chair, ArcadeClaranet Portugal Headquarters / PROMONTORIO - More Images+ 19

Curated by Susanna Moreira

Offices, Office Buildings
Lisbon, Portugal
  • Architects: PROMONTORIO
  • Area Area of this architecture project Area:  5050
  • Year Completion year of this architecture project Year:  2023
  • Photographs
    Photographs:João Carmo Simões
  • Lead Architects: Paulo Martins Barata, João Luis Ferreira, Paulo Perloiro, Pedro Appleton, João Perloiro
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Claranet Portugal Headquarters / PROMONTORIO - Image 2 of 24
© João Carmo Simões

Text description provided by the architects. Claranet is an IT company providing network hosting and managed application services (Hybrid Cloud Hosting) to corporate clients across Europe and Brazil. The practice was invited to design its Portuguese headquarters on the site of a former military depot, itself built on the grounds of the 17th-century Grilas Sisters' convent. The convent survived the 1755 earthquake but not the 1834 extinction of the religious orders. It became state property and in 1897, was converted into military warehouses. After the 2016 Web Summit, the city rescued it to create Lisbon's International Innovation Hub, now a group of municipal concession buildings for tech-based services and creative industries.

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Cite: "Claranet Portugal Headquarters / PROMONTORIO" 27 Oct 2026. ArchDaily. Accessed . <https://www.archdaily.com/1187397/claranet-portugal-headquarters-promontorio> ISSN 0719-8884

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© João Carmo Simões

Claranet 葡萄牙总部 / PROMONTORIO

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