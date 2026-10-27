Claranet Portugal Headquarters / PROMONTORIO

© João Carmo Simões

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Text description provided by the architects. Claranet is an IT company providing network hosting and managed application services (Hybrid Cloud Hosting) to corporate clients across Europe and Brazil. The practice was invited to design its Portuguese headquarters on the site of a former military depot, itself built on the grounds of the 17th-century Grilas Sisters' convent. The convent survived the 1755 earthquake but not the 1834 extinction of the religious orders. It became state property and in 1897, was converted into military warehouses. After the 2016 Web Summit, the city rescued it to create Lisbon's International Innovation Hub, now a group of municipal concession buildings for tech-based services and creative industries.