SIP Coffee and Bakery / movs studio

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Category: Coffee Shop Interiors

Design Team: Artem Lebedev, Catherine Tarasova, Tatiana Kurochkina

City: Almaty

Country: Kazakhstan

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Text description provided by the architects. SIP is a coffee and bakery shop in a shopping mall in Almaty, Kazakhstan, designed by MOVS STUDIO. A mall is a place of constant movement, with crowds, music, and bright shopfronts competing for attention, and the studio set out to give visitors a short rest from all of it. The name already holds the idea: a sip is a small, unhurried act, and the interior turns it into a place to slow down.