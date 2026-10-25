SIP Coffee and Bakery / movs studio

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Almaty, Kazakhstan
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Architects: movs studio
- Area: 92 m²
- Year: 2026
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Photographs:KeepLight
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Lead Architect: Ruben Movsisian
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- Category: Coffee Shop Interiors
- Design Team: Artem Lebedev, Catherine Tarasova, Tatiana Kurochkina
- City: Almaty
- Country: Kazakhstan
Text description provided by the architects. SIP is a coffee and bakery shop in a shopping mall in Almaty, Kazakhstan, designed by MOVS STUDIO. A mall is a place of constant movement, with crowds, music, and bright shopfronts competing for attention, and the studio set out to give visitors a short rest from all of it. The name already holds the idea: a sip is a small, unhurried act, and the interior turns it into a place to slow down.