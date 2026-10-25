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SIP Coffee and Bakery / movs studio

SIP Coffee and Bakery / movs studio - Interior Photography, Dining room, Wood, Lighting, ChairSIP Coffee and Bakery / movs studio - Interior Photography, Kitchen, Wood, Chair, CountertopSIP Coffee and Bakery / movs studio - Interior Photography, Wood, Table, ChairSIP Coffee and Bakery / movs studio - Interior Photography, Dining room, Wood, Table, ChairSIP Coffee and Bakery / movs studio - More Images+ 9

Curated by Miwa Negoro

Coffee Shop Interiors
Almaty, Kazakhstan
  • Architects: movs studio
  • Area Area of this architecture project Area:  92
  • Year Completion year of this architecture project Year:  2026
  • Photographs
    Photographs:KeepLight
  • Lead Architect: Ruben Movsisian
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SIP Coffee and Bakery / movs studio - Interior Photography, Dining room, Wood, Lighting, Chair
© KeepLight

Text description provided by the architects. SIP is a coffee and bakery shop in a shopping mall in Almaty, Kazakhstan, designed by MOVS STUDIO. A mall is a place of constant movement, with crowds, music, and bright shopfronts competing for attention, and the studio set out to give visitors a short rest from all of it. The name already holds the idea: a sip is a small, unhurried act, and the interior turns it into a place to slow down.

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movs studio
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WoodSteelStone

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ProjectsBuilt ProjectsSelected ProjectsInterior DesignHospitality InteriorsCoffee Shop InteriorsKazakhstan

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WoodSteelStoneProjectsBuilt ProjectsSelected ProjectsInterior DesignHospitality InteriorsCoffee Shop InteriorsKazakhstan
Cite: "SIP Coffee and Bakery / movs studio" 25 Oct 2026. ArchDaily. Accessed . <https://www.archdaily.com/1187273/sip-coffee-and-bakery-movs-studio> ISSN 0719-8884

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© KeepLight

SIP 咖啡面包店 / movs studio

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