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Goldring Woldenberg Riverfront Park / Eskew+Dumez+Ripple

Goldring Woldenberg Riverfront Park / Eskew+Dumez+Ripple - Exterior Photography, GardenGoldring Woldenberg Riverfront Park / Eskew+Dumez+Ripple - Exterior PhotographyGoldring Woldenberg Riverfront Park / Eskew+Dumez+Ripple - Image 4 of 26Goldring Woldenberg Riverfront Park / Eskew+Dumez+Ripple - Exterior PhotographyGoldring Woldenberg Riverfront Park / Eskew+Dumez+Ripple - More Images+ 21

Curated by Susanna Moreira

Landscape Architecture, Park
New Orleans, United States
  • Design Team: Steve Dumez, Christian Rodriguez, Haley Robinson, Blake Rambo, Chris Pietsch, Andy Redmon, George Hargreaves, Mary Margaret Jones, Gavin McMillan, Kirt Rieder, Megan Esopenko, Emily McCarthy
  • Architecture Offices: EskewDumezRipple
  • Landscape Architecture: Hargreaves Jones
  • Engineering & Consulting > Civil: Morphy, Makofsky, Inc.
  • Engineering & Consulting > Structural: Morphy, Makofsky, Inc.
  • Engineering & Consulting > Mep: Salas O'Brien
  • Engineering & Consulting > Lighting: HLB Lighting Design
  • General Contractor: Broadmoor, LLC
  • Client: Audubon Nature Institute
  • Signage And Wayfinding: RSM Design
  • Surveyor: Gandolfo Kuhn, LLC
  • City: New Orleans
  • Country: United States
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Goldring Woldenberg Riverfront Park / Eskew+Dumez+Ripple - Image 7 of 26
© Michael Mantese - Eskew+Dumez+Ripple

Text description provided by the architects. For decades, the riverfront at Goldring Woldenberg Riverfront Park was a hard industrial edge: sheds, trucks, and security fencing separating residents and visitors from the Mississippi. After Hurricane Katrina, the Reinventing the Crescent plan reframed the waterfront as a tool for recovery, resilience, and long-term economic development, envisioning more than six miles of continuous public space along the river.

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Cite: "Goldring Woldenberg Riverfront Park / Eskew+Dumez+Ripple" 28 Oct 2026. ArchDaily. Accessed . <https://www.archdaily.com/1187234/goldring-woldenberg-riverfront-park-eskew-plus-dumez-plus-ripple> ISSN 0719-8884

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© Tim Hursley

Goldring Woldenberg 滨河公园 / Eskew+Dumez+Ripple

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