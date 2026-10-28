Goldring Woldenberg Riverfront Park / Eskew+Dumez+Ripple

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New Orleans, United States
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Architects: Eskew+Dumez+Ripple
- Area: 287973 ft²
- Year: 2026
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Photographs:Tim Hursley, Michael Mantese - Eskew+Dumez+Ripple, EskewDumezRipple
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Lead Architects: Steve Dumez - Director of Design, Christian Rodriguez - Principal-in-Charge
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- Category: Landscape Architecture, Park
- Design Team: Steve Dumez, Christian Rodriguez, Haley Robinson, Blake Rambo, Chris Pietsch, Andy Redmon, George Hargreaves, Mary Margaret Jones, Gavin McMillan, Kirt Rieder, Megan Esopenko, Emily McCarthy
- Architecture Offices: EskewDumezRipple
- Landscape Architecture: Hargreaves Jones
- Engineering & Consulting > Civil: Morphy, Makofsky, Inc.
- Engineering & Consulting > Structural: Morphy, Makofsky, Inc.
- Engineering & Consulting > Mep: Salas O'Brien
- Engineering & Consulting > Lighting: HLB Lighting Design
- General Contractor: Broadmoor, LLC
- Client: Audubon Nature Institute
- Signage And Wayfinding: RSM Design
- Surveyor: Gandolfo Kuhn, LLC
- City: New Orleans
- Country: United States
Text description provided by the architects. For decades, the riverfront at Goldring Woldenberg Riverfront Park was a hard industrial edge: sheds, trucks, and security fencing separating residents and visitors from the Mississippi. After Hurricane Katrina, the Reinventing the Crescent plan reframed the waterfront as a tool for recovery, resilience, and long-term economic development, envisioning more than six miles of continuous public space along the river.