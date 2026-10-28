Goldring Woldenberg Riverfront Park / Eskew+Dumez+Ripple

© Tim Hursley

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Category: Landscape Architecture, Park

Design Team: Steve Dumez, Christian Rodriguez, Haley Robinson, Blake Rambo, Chris Pietsch, Andy Redmon, George Hargreaves, Mary Margaret Jones, Gavin McMillan, Kirt Rieder, Megan Esopenko, Emily McCarthy

Architecture Offices: EskewDumezRipple

Landscape Architecture: Hargreaves Jones

Engineering & Consulting > Civil: Morphy, Makofsky, Inc.

Engineering & Consulting > Structural: Morphy, Makofsky, Inc.

Engineering & Consulting > Mep: Salas O'Brien

Engineering & Consulting > Lighting: HLB Lighting Design

General Contractor: Broadmoor, LLC

Client: Audubon Nature Institute

Signage And Wayfinding: RSM Design

Surveyor: Gandolfo Kuhn, LLC

City: New Orleans

Country: United States

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Text description provided by the architects. For decades, the riverfront at Goldring Woldenberg Riverfront Park was a hard industrial edge: sheds, trucks, and security fencing separating residents and visitors from the Mississippi. After Hurricane Katrina, the Reinventing the Crescent plan reframed the waterfront as a tool for recovery, resilience, and long-term economic development, envisioning more than six miles of continuous public space along the river.