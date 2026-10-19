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Anja House / iHouse estudio

Anja House / iHouse estudio - Interior Photography, Living Room, Wood, Chair, Table, GlassAnja House / iHouse estudio - Image 3 of 32Anja House / iHouse estudio - Interior Photography, Wood, ChairAnja House / iHouse estudio - Interior Photography, Dining room, Wood, Door, Deck, ChairAnja House / iHouse estudio - More Images+ 27

Curated by Valentina Díaz

Read the original version in Spanish here.

Houses
Punta del Este, Uruguay
  • Architects: iHouse estudio
  • Area Area of this architecture project Area:  158
  • Year Completion year of this architecture project Year:  2023
  • Photographs
    Photographs:Aldo Lanzi
  • Manufacturers Brands with products used in this architecture project
    Manufacturers:  Vibia, Aluminions del Uruguay, Maguinor Maderas, Manto, SILESTONE
  • Lead Architects: Andrés García, Marcelo Mederos
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Anja House / iHouse estudio - Image 3 of 32
© Aldo Lanzi

Text description provided by the architects. Casa Anja is a home designed as a holiday retreat for a family, envisioned for the summer months, winter breaks, and weekend getaways. Located in a pine forest in La Barra, Punta del Este, the house proposes a direct relationship with the landscape, treating the existing vegetation not as a constraint but as the starting point for the project.

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iHouse estudio
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Materials

WoodSteel

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ProjectsBuilt ProjectsSelected ProjectsResidential ArchitectureHousesUruguay

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WoodSteelProjectsBuilt ProjectsSelected ProjectsResidential ArchitectureHousesUruguay
Cite: "Anja House / iHouse estudio" [Casa Anja / iHouse estudio] 19 Oct 2026. ArchDaily. Accessed . <https://www.archdaily.com/1187114/anja-house-ihouse-estudio> ISSN 0719-8884

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© Aldo Lanzi

Casa Anja / iHouse estudio

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