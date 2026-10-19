Anja House / iHouse estudio

© Aldo Lanzi

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Houses • Punta del Este, Uruguay Architects: iHouse estudio

Area Area of this architecture project Area: 158 m²

Year Completion year of this architecture project Year: 2023

Photographs Photographs: Aldo Lanzi

Manufacturers Brands with products used in this architecture project Vibia Aluminions del Uruguay , Maguinor Maderas , Manto , SILESTONE Manufacturers:

Lead Architects: Andrés García, Marcelo Mederos

Products translation missing: en-US.post.svg.material_description

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Text description provided by the architects. Casa Anja is a home designed as a holiday retreat for a family, envisioned for the summer months, winter breaks, and weekend getaways. Located in a pine forest in La Barra, Punta del Este, the house proposes a direct relationship with the landscape, treating the existing vegetation not as a constraint but as the starting point for the project.