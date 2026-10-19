Anja House / iHouse estudio

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Architects: iHouse estudio
- Area: 158 m²
- Year: 2023
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Photographs:Aldo Lanzi
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Manufacturers: Vibia, Aluminions del Uruguay, Maguinor Maderas, Manto, SILESTONE
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Lead Architects: Andrés García, Marcelo Mederos
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Text description provided by the architects. Casa Anja is a home designed as a holiday retreat for a family, envisioned for the summer months, winter breaks, and weekend getaways. Located in a pine forest in La Barra, Punta del Este, the house proposes a direct relationship with the landscape, treating the existing vegetation not as a constraint but as the starting point for the project.