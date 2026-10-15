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Ibitipoca House / Gávea Arquitetos

Ibitipoca House / Gávea Arquitetos - Exterior PhotographyIbitipoca House / Gávea Arquitetos - Image 3 of 22Ibitipoca House / Gávea Arquitetos - Interior Photography, Living Room, Wood, Lighting, Chair, BeamIbitipoca House / Gávea Arquitetos - Interior Photography, Wood, ChairIbitipoca House / Gávea Arquitetos - More Images+ 17

Curated by Susanna Moreira

Read the original version in Portuguese here.

Houses, Renovation
Brumado, Brazil
  • Architects: Gávea Arquitetos
  • Area Area of this architecture project Area:  135
  • Year Completion year of this architecture project Year:  2025
  • Photographs
    Photographs:Rafael Salim
  • Lead Architects: Alziro Carvalho Neto, Felipe Rio Branco
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Ibitipoca House / Gávea Arquitetos - Image 6 of 22
© Rafael Salim

Text description provided by the architects. The Ibitipoca House is born from the logic of reuse. Faced with an old ruined building in the Serra do Ibitipoca, in Minas Gerais, the project begins with a disassembly operation that seeks to preserve, reconfigure, and re-inscribe the materials and traces of what already existed into the present. Instead of erasing the previous construction, the proposal transforms it into the material and conceptual origin of the new house.

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ProjectsBuilt ProjectsSelected ProjectsResidential ArchitectureHousesRefurbishmentRenovationBrazil
Cite: "Ibitipoca House / Gávea Arquitetos" [Casa Ibitipoca / Gávea Arquitetos] 15 Oct 2026. ArchDaily. Accessed . <https://www.archdaily.com/1186971/ibitipoca-house-gavea-arquitetos> ISSN 0719-8884

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© Rafael Salim

Casa Ibitipoca / Gávea Arquitetos

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