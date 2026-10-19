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Indigenous House / Formline Architecture + Urbanism + LGA Architectural Partners

Indigenous House / Formline Architecture + Urbanism + LGA Architectural Partners - Exterior PhotographyIndigenous House / Formline Architecture + Urbanism + LGA Architectural Partners - Image 3 of 18Indigenous House / Formline Architecture + Urbanism + LGA Architectural Partners - Exterior Photography, GardenIndigenous House / Formline Architecture + Urbanism + LGA Architectural Partners - Image 5 of 18Indigenous House / Formline Architecture + Urbanism + LGA Architectural Partners - More Images+ 13

Curated by Susanna Moreira

Educational Architecture, Higher Education
Toronto, Canada
  • Landscape Architecture: Public Work
  • Engineering & Consulting > Structural: Equilibrium Engineering
  • Engineering & Consulting > Mechanical: Introba
  • Engineering & Consulting > Environmental Sustainability: Introba
  • Engineering & Consulting > Civil: MTE
  • Engineering & Consulting > Acoustic: Swallow I Thorton Tomasetti
  • General Contractor: Magil Construction
  • Architecture Offices: LGA Architectural Partners
  • City: Toronto
  • Country: Canada
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Indigenous House / Formline Architecture + Urbanism + LGA Architectural Partners - Exterior Photography
© doublespace photography

Text description provided by the architects. Indigenous House reflects the University of Toronto Scarborough's commitment to renewing and strengthening its relationship with Indigenous communities. Prominently situated at the centre of campus, the project plays a meaningful and visible role in the university's academic and cultural mission to address Canada's Truth and Reconciliation Commission's Calls to Action.

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Cite: "Indigenous House / Formline Architecture + Urbanism + LGA Architectural Partners" 19 Oct 2026. ArchDaily. Accessed . <https://www.archdaily.com/1186964/indigenous-house-formline-architecture-plus-urbanism-plus-lga-architectural-partners> ISSN 0719-8884

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原住民之家 / Formline Architecture + Urbanism + LGA Architectural Partners

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