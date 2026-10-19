Indigenous House / Formline Architecture + Urbanism + LGA Architectural Partners

•
Toronto, Canada
-
- Area: 10700 ft²
- Year: 2026
-
Photographs:doublespace photography
More SpecsLess Specs
- Category: Educational Architecture, Higher Education
- Landscape Architecture: Public Work
- Engineering & Consulting > Structural: Equilibrium Engineering
- Engineering & Consulting > Mechanical: Introba
- Engineering & Consulting > Environmental Sustainability: Introba
- Engineering & Consulting > Civil: MTE
- Engineering & Consulting > Acoustic: Swallow I Thorton Tomasetti
- General Contractor: Magil Construction
- Architecture Offices: LGA Architectural Partners
- City: Toronto
- Country: Canada
Text description provided by the architects. Indigenous House reflects the University of Toronto Scarborough's commitment to renewing and strengthening its relationship with Indigenous communities. Prominently situated at the centre of campus, the project plays a meaningful and visible role in the university's academic and cultural mission to address Canada's Truth and Reconciliation Commission's Calls to Action.