Indigenous House / Formline Architecture + Urbanism + LGA Architectural Partners

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Category: Educational Architecture, Higher Education

Landscape Architecture: Public Work

Engineering & Consulting > Structural: Equilibrium Engineering

Engineering & Consulting > Mechanical: Introba

Engineering & Consulting > Environmental Sustainability: Introba

Engineering & Consulting > Civil: MTE

Engineering & Consulting > Acoustic: Swallow I Thorton Tomasetti

General Contractor: Magil Construction

Architecture Offices: LGA Architectural Partners

City: Toronto

Country: Canada

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Text description provided by the architects. Indigenous House reflects the University of Toronto Scarborough's commitment to renewing and strengthening its relationship with Indigenous communities. Prominently situated at the centre of campus, the project plays a meaningful and visible role in the university's academic and cultural mission to address Canada's Truth and Reconciliation Commission's Calls to Action.