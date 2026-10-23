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Bois de Cergy Leisure Centre / PLURIEL[LES] ARCHITECTES

Bois de Cergy Leisure Centre / PLURIEL[LES] ARCHITECTES - Exterior Photography, WoodBois de Cergy Leisure Centre / PLURIEL[LES] ARCHITECTES - Image 3 of 22Bois de Cergy Leisure Centre / PLURIEL[LES] ARCHITECTES - Interior Photography, Dining room, Wood, Table, ChairBois de Cergy Leisure Centre / PLURIEL[LES] ARCHITECTES - Exterior Photography, WoodBois de Cergy Leisure Centre / PLURIEL[LES] ARCHITECTES - More Images+ 17

Curated by Nina Vuga

Educational Architecture, Community, Sustainability
Cergy, France
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Bois de Cergy Leisure Centre / PLURIEL[LES] ARCHITECTES - Exterior Photography, Wood
© Charly Broyez

Text description provided by the architects. Located on the edge of the Bois de Cergy, the Leisure Centre occupies a remarkable wooded site of heritage value. This setting gives children direct contact with the natural environment surrounding the facility.

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PLURIEL[LES] ARCHITECTES
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WoodBrick

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ProjectsBuilt ProjectsSelected ProjectsEducational ArchitecturePublic ArchitectureCommunitySustainabilityFrance

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WoodBrickProjectsBuilt ProjectsSelected ProjectsEducational ArchitecturePublic ArchitectureCommunitySustainabilityFrance
Cite: "Bois de Cergy Leisure Centre / PLURIEL[LES] ARCHITECTES" 23 Oct 2026. ArchDaily. Accessed . <https://www.archdaily.com/1186955/bois-de-cergy-leisure-centre-pluriel-les-architectes> ISSN 0719-8884

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© Charly Broyez

Bois de Cergy 休闲中心 / PLURIEL[LES] ARCHITECTES

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