Bois de Cergy Leisure Centre / PLURIEL[LES] ARCHITECTES

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Architects: PLURIEL[LES] ARCHITECTES
- Area: 1150 m²
- Year: 2026
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Photographs:Charly Broyez
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- Category: Educational Architecture, Community, Sustainability
- Client: Ville de Cergy
- Budget: €4.3 million
- City: Cergy
- Country: France
Text description provided by the architects. Located on the edge of the Bois de Cergy, the Leisure Centre occupies a remarkable wooded site of heritage value. This setting gives children direct contact with the natural environment surrounding the facility.