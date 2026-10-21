Campus du Parc / IT'S Studio

© Sidney Zag

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Category: University

Project Leaders: Valentina Esposito, Bettina Reali

Developer: Eiffage Immobilier

End User: De Vinci Higher Education

City: Nanterre

Country: France

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Text description provided by the architects. For twenty years, the former Nanterre School of Architecture was a ghost building, yet its spatial power never faded. Designed in 1971 by Jacques Kalisz and Roger Salem, it was the first public building of a vast social redevelopment project. It stands in the heart of the André-Malraux Park, conceived from the beginning as a true cultural city, surrounded by public buildings dedicated to culture such as the Théâtre Nanterre-Amandiers and the Paris Opera Ballet School. Abandoned since 2004, the site entered the Inventons la Métropole du Grand Paris 2 competition in 2018. The Campus du Parc project was born, curated by IT'S, in a shared path with Eiffage Immobilier, developer of the operation, and the De Vinci Higher Education group, which opened its new campus headquarters for 4,500 engineering, business, and digital students.