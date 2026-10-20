Sage Guangzhou Aranya Store / say architects

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Guangzhou, China
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Interior Designers: say architects
- Area: 207 m²
- Year: 2026
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Photographs:Wen Studio
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Manufacturers: LuosLab, Shanghai Jielu Decoration Design Engineering Co., Ltd.
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Lead Architects: Zhang Yan, Shan Jianan
More SpecsLess Specs
- Category: Retail Interiors
- Design Team: Liu Xuan, Yu Siqi
- Construction Team: Shanghai Jielu Decoration Design Engineering Co., Ltd.
- Ceramic Production: LuosLab
- City: Guangzhou
- Country: China
Text description provided by the architects. Rooted in Aranya Guangzhou's site DNA—"half urban bustle, half lake-and-mountain scenery"—and meeting Sage Studio's natural, relaxed lifestyle ethos, a new context takes shape. A lived-in sensibility reconciles the everyday with the poetic; directness runs through material and structure; playfulness threads scene and experience. Here, say builds for sage a small house made for holidays.