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Sage Guangzhou Aranya Store / say architects

Sage Guangzhou Aranya Store / say architects - Image 2 of 22Sage Guangzhou Aranya Store / say architects - Image 3 of 22Sage Guangzhou Aranya Store / say architects - Interior Photography, Wood, LightingSage Guangzhou Aranya Store / say architects - Interior Photography, Wood, Lighting, GlassSage Guangzhou Aranya Store / say architects - More Images+ 17

Curated by 韩爽 - HAN Shuang

Retail Interiors
Guangzhou, China
  • Interior Designers: say architects
  • Area Area of this architecture project Area:  207
  • Year Completion year of this architecture project Year:  2026
  • Photographs
    Photographs:Wen Studio
  • Manufacturers Brands with products used in this architecture project
    Manufacturers:  LuosLab, Shanghai Jielu Decoration Design Engineering Co., Ltd.
  • Lead Architects: Zhang Yan, Shan Jianan
  • Category: Retail Interiors
  • Design Team: Liu Xuan, Yu Siqi
  • Construction Team: Shanghai Jielu Decoration Design Engineering Co., Ltd.
  • Ceramic Production: LuosLab
  • City: Guangzhou
  • Country: China
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Sage Guangzhou Aranya Store / say architects - Image 9 of 22
© Wen Studio

Text description provided by the architects. Rooted in Aranya Guangzhou's site DNA—"half urban bustle, half lake-and-mountain scenery"—and meeting Sage Studio's natural, relaxed lifestyle ethos, a new context takes shape. A lived-in sensibility reconciles the everyday with the poetic; directness runs through material and structure; playfulness threads scene and experience. Here, say builds for sage a small house made for holidays.

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Cite: "Sage Guangzhou Aranya Store / say architects" 20 Oct 2026. ArchDaily. Accessed . <https://www.archdaily.com/1186877/sage-guangzhou-aranya-store-say-architects> ISSN 0719-8884

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