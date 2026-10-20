Sage Guangzhou Aranya Store / say architects

© Wen Studio

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Retail Interiors • Guangzhou, China Interior Designers: say architects

Area Area of this architecture project Area: 207 m²

Year Completion year of this architecture project Year: 2026

Photographs Photographs: Wen Studio

Manufacturers Brands with products used in this architecture project Manufacturers: LuosLab , Shanghai Jielu Decoration Design Engineering Co., Ltd.

Lead Architects: Zhang Yan, Shan Jianan

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Category: Retail Interiors

Design Team: Liu Xuan, Yu Siqi

Construction Team: Shanghai Jielu Decoration Design Engineering Co., Ltd.

Ceramic Production: LuosLab

City: Guangzhou

Country: China

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Text description provided by the architects. Rooted in Aranya Guangzhou's site DNA—"half urban bustle, half lake-and-mountain scenery"—and meeting Sage Studio's natural, relaxed lifestyle ethos, a new context takes shape. A lived-in sensibility reconciles the everyday with the poetic; directness runs through material and structure; playfulness threads scene and experience. Here, say builds for sage a small house made for holidays.