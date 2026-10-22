Fusion Creative Workshop / ARCHI.DOC

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Architects: ARCHI.DOC
- Area: 1681 m²
- Year: 2026
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Photographs:Balázs Danyi
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Lead Architects: Dávid Józsa
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- Category: Educational Architecture, Adaptive Reuse, Extension
- Design Team: Andrea Radics, Marcell Bális, María José Morocho
- Engineering & Consulting > Structural: Foreng's mérnök műhely, Tamás Fodor
- Landscape Architecture: GEUM műterem
- Engineering & Consulting > Mechanical: János Bánhalmi
- Engineering & Consulting > Electrical: Vilmos Szalmási
- Engineering & Consulting > Other: Melinda Galavics-Gábor (Fire Safety)
- City: Sopron
- Country: Hungary
Text description provided by the architects. The Faculty of Wood Engineering and Creative Industries building is located in the Botanical Garden of the University of Sopron. The design prioritizes the relationship between old and new, between built space and the natural environment, and the practical, flexible character that a learning space for creative people should have.