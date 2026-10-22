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Fusion Creative Workshop / ARCHI.DOC

Fusion Creative Workshop / ARCHI.DOC - Exterior Photography, FacadeFusion Creative Workshop / ARCHI.DOC - Exterior PhotographyFusion Creative Workshop / ARCHI.DOC - Interior Photography, WoodFusion Creative Workshop / ARCHI.DOC - Image 6 of 33Fusion Creative Workshop / ARCHI.DOC - More Images+ 28

Curated by Nina Vuga

Educational Architecture, Adaptive Reuse, Extension
Sopron, Hungary
  • Architects: ARCHI.DOC
  • Area Area of this architecture project Area:  1681
  • Year Completion year of this architecture project Year:  2026
  • Photographs
    Photographs:Balázs Danyi
  • Lead Architects: Dávid Józsa
  • Design Team: Andrea Radics, Marcell Bális, María José Morocho
  • Engineering & Consulting > Structural: Foreng's mérnök műhely, Tamás Fodor
  • Landscape Architecture: GEUM műterem
  • Engineering & Consulting > Mechanical: János Bánhalmi
  • Engineering & Consulting > Electrical: Vilmos Szalmási
  • Engineering & Consulting > Other: Melinda Galavics-Gábor (Fire Safety)
  • City: Sopron
  • Country: Hungary
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Fusion Creative Workshop / ARCHI.DOC - Exterior Photography
© Balázs Danyi

Text description provided by the architects. The Faculty of Wood Engineering and Creative Industries building is located in the Botanical Garden of the University of Sopron. The design prioritizes the relationship between old and new, between built space and the natural environment, and the practical, flexible character that a learning space for creative people should have.

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Cite: "Fusion Creative Workshop / ARCHI.DOC" 22 Oct 2026. ArchDaily. Accessed . <https://www.archdaily.com/1186875/fusion-creative-workshop> ISSN 0719-8884

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© Balázs Danyi

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