Fusion Creative Workshop / ARCHI.DOC

© Balázs Danyi

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Category: Educational Architecture, Adaptive Reuse, Extension

Design Team: Andrea Radics, Marcell Bális, María José Morocho

Engineering & Consulting > Structural: Foreng's mérnök műhely, Tamás Fodor

Landscape Architecture: GEUM műterem

Engineering & Consulting > Mechanical: János Bánhalmi

Engineering & Consulting > Electrical: Vilmos Szalmási

Engineering & Consulting > Other: Melinda Galavics-Gábor (Fire Safety)

City: Sopron

Country: Hungary

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Text description provided by the architects. The Faculty of Wood Engineering and Creative Industries building is located in the Botanical Garden of the University of Sopron. The design prioritizes the relationship between old and new, between built space and the natural environment, and the practical, flexible character that a learning space for creative people should have.