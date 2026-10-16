Central Library at Stevens Ranch / Miller Hull Partnership + Steele Associates Architects

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Architects: Miller Hull Partnership, Steele Associates Architects
- Area: 100000 ft²
- Year: 2026
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Photographs:Kevin Scott
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Manufacturers: The Miller Hull Partnership, LLP
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Lead Architect: The Miller Hull Partnership, LLP
- Category: Library, Public Architecture
- Lead Team: The Miller Hull Partnership, LLP
- Architecture Offices: Steele Associates Architects
- General Contractor: Kirby Nagelhout Construction Company
- Engineering & Consulting > Civil: HWA, Inc.
- Engineering & Consulting > Structural: KPFF Consulting Engineers
- Engineering & Consulting > Mechanical: Interface Engineering
- Engineering & Consulting > Electrical: Interface Engineering
- Landscape Architecture: Walker Macy, LLC
- Engineering & Consulting > Lighting: Blanca Lighting Design
- Signage: Mayer Reed, Inc.
- Early Learning Environments: Plus and Greater Than
- Acoustic Engineering: Tenor Engineering Group
- Envelope: Morrison Hershfield
- ADA: Studio Pacifica
- Art: John Grade
- City: Bend
- Country: United States
Text description provided by the architects. Deschutes County's New Central Library Reimagines What a Library Can Be Designed by Miller Hull and STEELE Associates, the 100,000-square-foot Stevens Ranch library brings together learning, creativity, coworking and community through a mass-timber design. Stevens Ranch, Oregon — A library means something different to everyone. For some, it's a place to do research. Others come to read in peace, to write, to code, to collaborate. The new Central Library at Stevens Ranch in Deschutes County, OR, designed by The Miller Hull Partnership and local architects STEELE Associates, acknowledges these different user groups and welcomes them all. At over 100,000 square feet, the three-story library accommodates the diverse experiences of modern life and learning.