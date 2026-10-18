Beijing 1733 ByteDance Commercial Project / XU Studio

© Yumeng Zhu

+ 33

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Category: Renovation, Retail

Design Team: Xu Yijun, Xu Shijin, Jiang Yan, Luo Chengyu, Zhang Ziyi, Liu Zhiyuan, Cai Mengyu, Zhao Zining, Li Xiaoye, Fang Jiahong, Liu Yuchen, Fan Ruonan, Sun Chen, Xi Shengxin(Intern)

Clients: ByteDance

Client Design Team: Zhang Jin, Wang Lan, Wang Mingming, Zhang Pei, Wang Zhenqing, Ma Chao, Han Zhengqiang

City: Beijing

Country: China

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Text description provided by the architects. In highly rational and efficiently operated office parks, how can commercial spaces evolve beyond their role as functional amenities and become shared environments with a sense of life and warmth? The Beijing 1733 Public Space Renovation responds to this question through a strategy of lightweight intervention. Xu Studio revitalized the sunken commercial space and interior themed areas through the insertion of architectural elements, landscape integration, and the reshaping of commercial scenarios, redefining the role of commercial spaces within office campuses.Guided by open interfaces, natural elements, and diverse commercial programs, the design transforms the originally restrained architectural environment into a more vibrant and engaging public space.