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Beijing 1733 ByteDance Commercial Project / XU Studio

Beijing 1733 ByteDance Commercial Project / XU Studio - Interior Photography, KitchenBeijing 1733 ByteDance Commercial Project / XU Studio - Exterior PhotographyBeijing 1733 ByteDance Commercial Project / XU Studio - Interior PhotographyBeijing 1733 ByteDance Commercial Project / XU Studio - Interior Photography, Dining roomBeijing 1733 ByteDance Commercial Project / XU Studio - More Images+ 33

Curated by 韩爽 - HAN Shuang

Renovation, Retail
Beijing, China
  • Architects: XU Studio
  • Area Area of this architecture project Area:  9000
  • Year Completion year of this architecture project Year:  2025
  • Photographs
    Photographs:Yumeng Zhu
  • Lead Architects: Xu Yijun, Jiang Yan
  • Category: Renovation, Retail
  • Design Team: Xu Yijun, Xu Shijin, Jiang Yan, Luo Chengyu, Zhang Ziyi, Liu Zhiyuan, Cai Mengyu, Zhao Zining, Li Xiaoye, Fang Jiahong, Liu Yuchen, Fan Ruonan, Sun Chen, Xi Shengxin(Intern)
  • Clients: ByteDance
  • Client Design Team: Zhang Jin, Wang Lan, Wang Mingming, Zhang Pei, Wang Zhenqing, Ma Chao, Han Zhengqiang
  • City: Beijing
  • Country: China
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Beijing 1733 ByteDance Commercial Project / XU Studio - Interior Photography, Stairs
© Yumeng Zhu

Text description provided by the architects. In highly rational and efficiently operated office parks, how can commercial spaces evolve beyond their role as functional amenities and become shared environments with a sense of life and warmth? The Beijing 1733 Public Space Renovation responds to this question through a strategy of lightweight intervention. Xu Studio revitalized the sunken commercial space and interior themed areas through the insertion of architectural elements, landscape integration, and the reshaping of commercial scenarios, redefining the role of commercial spaces within office campuses.Guided by open interfaces, natural elements, and diverse commercial programs, the design transforms the originally restrained architectural environment into a more vibrant and engaging public space.

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XU Studio
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Materials

SteelConcrete

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ProjectsBuilt ProjectsSelected ProjectsRefurbishmentRenovationCommercial ArchitectureRetailChina

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SteelConcreteProjectsBuilt ProjectsSelected ProjectsRefurbishmentRenovationCommercial ArchitectureRetailChina
Cite: "Beijing 1733 ByteDance Commercial Project / XU Studio" 18 Oct 2026. ArchDaily. Accessed . <https://www.archdaily.com/1186852/beijing-1733-bytedance-commercial-project-xu-studio> ISSN 0719-8884

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© Yumeng Zhu

北京 1733 商业提升 / 拾集建筑

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