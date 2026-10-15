Burden Museum & Gardens Welcome Center / Eskew Dumez Ripple

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Baton Rouge, United States
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Architects: Eskew Dumez Ripple
- Area: 6500 ft²
- Year: 2026
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Photographs:Tim Hursley
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Lead Architects: Steve Dumez - Principal-in-Charge , Mark Hash - Project Manager, Katie Nguyen - Project Architect
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- Category: Museum
- Architecture Offices: EskewDumezRipple
- Landscape Architecture: CARBO & Suzanne Turner Associates
- Engineering & Consulting > Civil: Fox-Nesbit Engineering
- Engineering & Consulting > Structural: Fox-Nesbit Engineering
- Engineering & Consulting > Mep: AST Engineers
- Engineering & Consulting > Other: Landsource, Inc
- General Contractor: Buquet & LeBlanc
- City: Baton Rouge
- Country: United States
Text description provided by the architects. Conceived as a threshold, the Burden Museum & Gardens Welcome Center establishes a formal entry to the Burden Museum & Gardens campus through a series of simple, legible forms—architecture deliberately embedded in the landscape to frame, heighten, and ultimately reveal it. The new 6,500 SF Burden Museum & Gardens Welcome Center—with 3,000 SF of covered outdoor space—serves as the primary point of arrival to Burden Museum & Gardens and the broader LSU AgCenter Botanic Gardens campus.