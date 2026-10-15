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Burden Museum & Gardens Welcome Center / Eskew Dumez Ripple

Burden Museum & Gardens Welcome Center / Eskew Dumez Ripple - Image 2 of 15Burden Museum & Gardens Welcome Center / Eskew Dumez Ripple - Exterior PhotographyBurden Museum & Gardens Welcome Center / Eskew Dumez Ripple - Image 4 of 15Burden Museum & Gardens Welcome Center / Eskew Dumez Ripple - Exterior Photography, GardenBurden Museum & Gardens Welcome Center / Eskew Dumez Ripple - More Images+ 10

Curated by Susanna Moreira

Museum
Baton Rouge, United States
  • Architects: Eskew Dumez Ripple
  • Area Area of this architecture project Area:  6500 ft²
  • Year Completion year of this architecture project Year:  2026
  • Photographs
    Photographs:Tim Hursley
  • Lead Architects: Steve Dumez - Principal-in-Charge , Mark Hash - Project Manager, Katie Nguyen - Project Architect
  • Category: Museum
  • Architecture Offices: EskewDumezRipple
  • Landscape Architecture: CARBO & Suzanne Turner Associates
  • Engineering & Consulting > Civil: Fox-Nesbit Engineering
  • Engineering & Consulting > Structural: Fox-Nesbit Engineering
  • Engineering & Consulting > Mep: AST Engineers
  • Engineering & Consulting > Other: Landsource, Inc
  • General Contractor: Buquet & LeBlanc
  • City: Baton Rouge
  • Country: United States
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Burden Museum & Gardens Welcome Center / Eskew Dumez Ripple - Image 9 of 15
© Tim Hursley

Text description provided by the architects. Conceived as a threshold, the Burden Museum & Gardens Welcome Center establishes a formal entry to the Burden Museum & Gardens campus through a series of simple, legible forms—architecture deliberately embedded in the landscape to frame, heighten, and ultimately reveal it. The new 6,500 SF Burden Museum & Gardens Welcome Center—with 3,000 SF of covered outdoor space—serves as the primary point of arrival to Burden Museum & Gardens and the broader LSU AgCenter Botanic Gardens campus.

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Cite: "Burden Museum & Gardens Welcome Center / Eskew Dumez Ripple" 15 Oct 2026. ArchDaily. Accessed . <https://www.archdaily.com/1186837/burden-museum-and-gardens-welcome-center-eskew-dumez-ripple> ISSN 0719-8884

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© Tim Hursley

伯顿博物馆与花园游客中心 / Eskew Dumez Ripple

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