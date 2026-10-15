Burden Museum & Gardens Welcome Center / Eskew Dumez Ripple

© Tim Hursley

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Category: Museum

Architecture Offices: EskewDumezRipple

Landscape Architecture: CARBO & Suzanne Turner Associates

Engineering & Consulting > Civil: Fox-Nesbit Engineering

Engineering & Consulting > Structural: Fox-Nesbit Engineering

Engineering & Consulting > Mep: AST Engineers

Engineering & Consulting > Other: Landsource, Inc

General Contractor: Buquet & LeBlanc

City: Baton Rouge

Country: United States

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Text description provided by the architects. Conceived as a threshold, the Burden Museum & Gardens Welcome Center establishes a formal entry to the Burden Museum & Gardens campus through a series of simple, legible forms—architecture deliberately embedded in the landscape to frame, heighten, and ultimately reveal it. The new 6,500 SF Burden Museum & Gardens Welcome Center—with 3,000 SF of covered outdoor space—serves as the primary point of arrival to Burden Museum & Gardens and the broader LSU AgCenter Botanic Gardens campus.