Padre Luís Cabral Building / Hori-zonte

-
Architects: Hori-zonte
- Area: 870 m²
- Year: 2026
-
Photographs:Francisco Nogueira
-
Lead Architects: André Sanches Pinto, Diogo Lopes Teixeira, Frederico Roeber, João Castelo Branco
More SpecsLess Specs
- Category: Residential Architecture, Apartments
- Project Team: Frederico Roeber, Diogo Lopes Teixeira, André Sanches, João Castelo Branco, André Sanches Pinto, Marcela Melo, Ricardo Oliveira, João Borges, Catarina Carvalho
- City: Porto
- Country: Portugal
Text description provided by the architects. In Porto, a three-story residential building integrates passive strategies into its very layout, balancing solar orientation, cross-ventilation, privacy, and a connection with nature.