Circular Town Hall Krimpenerwaard / Ector Hoogstad Architecten

© Marcel van der Burg

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Category: Public Architecture, Town & City Hall, Sustainability

Lead Team: Joost Ector, Saskia Oranje, Koen Klijn, Laurence van Benthem, Wessel Roos

Design Team: Kim Hooiveld, Wiktoria Mrozek

Technical Team: Kees Bongers, René van den Brink

Project Management: HEVO

Engineering & Consulting > Structural: IMd Raadgevende Ingenieurs, De Groot Vroomshoop

Engineering & Consulting > Services: Nelissen ingenieursbureau

Engineering & Consulting > Acoustic: Peutz

Engineering & Consulting > Other: Buro Loo, Inster

General Contractor: Dura Vermeer Bouw Zuid B.V.

Engineering & Consulting > Mechanical: Gabriëls Elektro i.c.w. Verstappen van Amelsvoort

City: Bergambacht

Country: The Netherlands

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Text description provided by the architects. Following the merger that established the municipality of Krimpenerwaard, the local government sought to unite its organization in one central town hall: a welcoming, accessible place for residents and entrepreneurs, a collaborative workplace, and an affordable building that would advance circular construction.