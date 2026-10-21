Circular Town Hall Krimpenerwaard / Ector Hoogstad Architecten

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Bergambacht, The Netherlands
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Architects: Ector Hoogstad Architecten
- Area: 9000 m²
- Year: 2026
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Photographs:Marcel van der Burg
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Manufacturers: De Groot Vroomshoop, Desso, Duet window frames , Duracryl, Herso, Klinker Historika, Lignatur, Moso, Verwol
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Lead Architects: Laurence van Benthem, Wessel Roos
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- Category: Public Architecture, Town & City Hall, Sustainability
- Lead Team: Joost Ector, Saskia Oranje, Koen Klijn, Laurence van Benthem, Wessel Roos
- Design Team: Kim Hooiveld, Wiktoria Mrozek
- Technical Team: Kees Bongers, René van den Brink
- Project Management: HEVO
- Engineering & Consulting > Structural: IMd Raadgevende Ingenieurs, De Groot Vroomshoop
- Engineering & Consulting > Services: Nelissen ingenieursbureau
- Engineering & Consulting > Acoustic: Peutz
- Engineering & Consulting > Other: Buro Loo, Inster
- General Contractor: Dura Vermeer Bouw Zuid B.V.
- Engineering & Consulting > Mechanical: Gabriëls Elektro i.c.w. Verstappen van Amelsvoort
- City: Bergambacht
- Country: The Netherlands
Text description provided by the architects. Following the merger that established the municipality of Krimpenerwaard, the local government sought to unite its organization in one central town hall: a welcoming, accessible place for residents and entrepreneurs, a collaborative workplace, and an affordable building that would advance circular construction.