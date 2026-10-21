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Circular Town Hall Krimpenerwaard / Ector Hoogstad Architecten

Circular Town Hall Krimpenerwaard / Ector Hoogstad Architecten - Exterior PhotographyCircular Town Hall Krimpenerwaard / Ector Hoogstad Architecten - Image 5 of 26Circular Town Hall Krimpenerwaard / Ector Hoogstad Architecten - Interior Photography, ChairCircular Town Hall Krimpenerwaard / Ector Hoogstad Architecten - Interior PhotographyCircular Town Hall Krimpenerwaard / Ector Hoogstad Architecten - More Images+ 21

Curated by Nina Vuga

Public Architecture, Town & City Hall, Sustainability
Bergambacht, The Netherlands
  • Architects: Ector Hoogstad Architecten
  • Area Area of this architecture project Area:  9000
  • Year Completion year of this architecture project Year:  2026
  • Photographs
    Photographs:Marcel van der Burg
  • Manufacturers Brands with products used in this architecture project
    Manufacturers:  De Groot Vroomshoop, Desso, Duet window frames , Duracryl, Herso, Klinker Historika, Lignatur, Moso, Verwol
  • Lead Architects: Laurence van Benthem, Wessel Roos
  • Lead Team: Joost Ector, Saskia Oranje, Koen Klijn, Laurence van Benthem, Wessel Roos
  • Design Team: Kim Hooiveld, Wiktoria Mrozek
  • Technical Team: Kees Bongers, René van den Brink
  • Project Management: HEVO
  • Engineering & Consulting > Structural: IMd Raadgevende Ingenieurs, De Groot Vroomshoop
  • Engineering & Consulting > Services: Nelissen ingenieursbureau
  • Engineering & Consulting > Acoustic: Peutz
  • Engineering & Consulting > Other: Buro Loo, Inster
  • General Contractor: Dura Vermeer Bouw Zuid B.V.
  • Engineering & Consulting > Mechanical: Gabriëls Elektro i.c.w. Verstappen van Amelsvoort
  • City: Bergambacht
  • Country: The Netherlands
  • Did you collaborate on this project?
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Circular Town Hall Krimpenerwaard / Ector Hoogstad Architecten - Exterior Photography
© Marcel van der Burg

Text description provided by the architects. Following the merger that established the municipality of Krimpenerwaard, the local government sought to unite its organization in one central town hall: a welcoming, accessible place for residents and entrepreneurs, a collaborative workplace, and an affordable building that would advance circular construction.

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Cite: "Circular Town Hall Krimpenerwaard / Ector Hoogstad Architecten" 21 Oct 2026. ArchDaily. Accessed . <https://www.archdaily.com/1186716/circular-town-hall-krimpenerwaard-ector-hoogstad-architecten> ISSN 0719-8884

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© Marcel van der Burg

克林朋纳瓦德循环市政厅 / Ector Hoogstad Architecten

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