Living Archive / Office ParkScheerbarth

© Jan Bitter

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Text description provided by the architects. For the first time, 3,400 square meters of previously unused basement beneath a former East Berlin power station opened to the public. For these spaces, Berlin studio Office ParkScheerbarth developed a concept with Tresor founder Dimitri Hegemann for the permanent Living Archive of techno culture he first announced in 2015. The exhibition "Dancefloors After 1989" put it to a full-scale test. For its five-week run, the studio secured the permit and designed the exhibition, using material the building itself supplied.