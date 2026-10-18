Living Archive / Office ParkScheerbarth

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Architects: Office ParkScheerbarth
- Area: 3400 m²
- Year: 2026
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Photographs:Jan Bitter
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Lead Architects: Moojin Park, Benjamin Scheerbarth
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- Engineering & Consulting > Services: hhp Berlin
- Engineering & Consulting > Lighting: Lars Murasch
- City: Berlin
- Country: Germany
Text description provided by the architects. For the first time, 3,400 square meters of previously unused basement beneath a former East Berlin power station opened to the public. For these spaces, Berlin studio Office ParkScheerbarth developed a concept with Tresor founder Dimitri Hegemann for the permanent Living Archive of techno culture he first announced in 2015. The exhibition "Dancefloors After 1989" put it to a full-scale test. For its five-week run, the studio secured the permit and designed the exhibition, using material the building itself supplied.