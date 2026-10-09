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Comillas Waterfront Promenade / Hector Navarro + ARKHITEKTON

Comillas Waterfront Promenade / Hector Navarro + ARKHITEKTON - Image 2 of 31Comillas Waterfront Promenade / Hector Navarro + ARKHITEKTON - Exterior Photography, Wood, CoastComillas Waterfront Promenade / Hector Navarro + ARKHITEKTON - Exterior PhotographyComillas Waterfront Promenade / Hector Navarro + ARKHITEKTON - Exterior PhotographyComillas Waterfront Promenade / Hector Navarro + ARKHITEKTON - More Images+ 26

Curated by Valentina Díaz

Installations & Structures, Landscape Architecture, Mixed Use Architecture
Spain
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Comillas Waterfront Promenade / Hector Navarro + ARKHITEKTON - Image 6 of 31
© imagensubliminal (Rocío R. Rivas + Miguel de Guzmán)

Text description provided by the architects. The intervention transforms an area previously occupied by a narrow sidewalk and a large parking lot into a new public space for Comillas. Rather than refurbishing an existing promenade, the project creates a new seafront, reclaiming an exceptional stretch of coastline for pedestrians and incorporating it into the town's network of public spaces.

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ARKHITEKTON
Office
Hector Navarro
Office

Materials

SteelStoneConcrete

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ProjectsBuilt ProjectsSelected ProjectsInstallations & StructuresLandscape ArchitectureMixed Use ArchitectureSpain

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SteelStoneConcreteProjectsBuilt ProjectsSelected ProjectsInstallations & StructuresLandscape ArchitectureMixed Use ArchitectureSpain
Cite: "Comillas Waterfront Promenade / Hector Navarro + ARKHITEKTON" 09 Oct 2026. ArchDaily. Accessed . <https://www.archdaily.com/1186487/comillas-waterfront-promenade> ISSN 0719-8884

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© imagensubliminal (Rocío R. Rivas + Miguel de Guzmán)

科米亚斯滨水步道 / Hector Navarro + ARKHITEKTON

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