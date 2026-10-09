Comillas Waterfront Promenade / Hector Navarro + ARKHITEKTON

© imagensubliminal (Rocío R. Rivas + Miguel de Guzmán)

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Text description provided by the architects. The intervention transforms an area previously occupied by a narrow sidewalk and a large parking lot into a new public space for Comillas. Rather than refurbishing an existing promenade, the project creates a new seafront, reclaiming an exceptional stretch of coastline for pedestrians and incorporating it into the town's network of public spaces.