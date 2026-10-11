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ITA - Italian Trade Agency Dakar / MOST Monti Studio

ITA - Italian Trade Agency Dakar / MOST Monti Studio - Interior Photography, Balcony, CourtyardITA - Italian Trade Agency Dakar / MOST Monti Studio - Image 3 of 21ITA - Italian Trade Agency Dakar / MOST Monti Studio - Interior Photography, Dining room, Wood, Lighting, Door, Table, Chair, GlassITA - Italian Trade Agency Dakar / MOST Monti Studio - Image 5 of 21ITA - Italian Trade Agency Dakar / MOST Monti Studio - More Images+ 16

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Other Public Administration Buildings, Offices Interiors, Extension
Dakar, Senegal
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ITA - Italian Trade Agency Dakar / MOST Monti Studio - Interior Photography, Balcony, Courtyard
© Andrea Martiradonna

Text description provided by the architects. Within the complex of the Italian Embassy in Dakar, Senegal, the new headquarters of ITA, the Italian Trade Agency, responsible for promoting Italian businesses abroad and supporting their internationalization, was created through the rehabilitation of an abandoned building. More than a simple functional conversion, the project embraces reuse as an architectural and cultural choice, proposing an alternative to the construction of an entirely new office building in the city centre.

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ProjectsBuilt ProjectsSelected ProjectsPublic ArchitectureGovernmentOther Public Administration buildingsRefurbishmentInterior DesignOffices InteriorsExtensionSenegal

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SteelProjectsBuilt ProjectsSelected ProjectsPublic ArchitectureGovernmentOther Public Administration buildingsRefurbishmentInterior DesignOffices InteriorsExtensionSenegal
Cite: "ITA - Italian Trade Agency Dakar / MOST Monti Studio" 11 Oct 2026. ArchDaily. Accessed . <https://www.archdaily.com/1186426/ita-italian-trade-agency-dakar-most-monti-studio> ISSN 0719-8884

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