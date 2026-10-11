ITA - Italian Trade Agency Dakar / MOST Monti Studio

© Andrea Martiradonna

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Text description provided by the architects. Within the complex of the Italian Embassy in Dakar, Senegal, the new headquarters of ITA, the Italian Trade Agency, responsible for promoting Italian businesses abroad and supporting their internationalization, was created through the rehabilitation of an abandoned building. More than a simple functional conversion, the project embraces reuse as an architectural and cultural choice, proposing an alternative to the construction of an entirely new office building in the city centre.