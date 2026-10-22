Modern Mokotów / BBGK Architekci

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Category: Residential Architecture, Housing

Design Team: Wojciech Kotecki, Jan Belina-Brzozowski, Konrad Grabowiecki, Ewa Dorociak, Martyna Dryś, Krzysztof Górski, Barbara Grochal-Kiepuszewska, Jakub Heciak, Michał Kołodziej, Filip Kabelis, Jacek Kwieciński, Krzysztof Lenart, Zofia Piotrowska, Kamil Raczak, Jan Sienkiewicz, Edyta Skiba, Mariusz Wronowski

Windows: Jezierski

Balustrades: TCH Techbud

City: Warszawa

Country: Poland

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Text description provided by the architects. The New Face of Służewiec Przemysłowy - Służewiec Przemysłowy, part of Warsaw's Mokotów district, is a place which, over the course of just under a century, has become the site of three successive spatial monocultures. In the 1950s, the pre-war agricultural land began to give way to the factories and industrial facilities of the Southern Industrial and Warehousing District, only to make way once more in the 1990s – this time for a new office district. At that time, it was a space intended to realise the visions of the early era of Polish capitalism regarding a modern, metropolitan business district, with new forms of architecture corresponding to new forms of work. This single-purpose district, dominated by hundreds of thousands of square metres of office space, came to be commonly referred to by Warsaw residents as 'Mordor': an unwelcoming space, operating to the dictates of a rhythm of life dictated by office working hours, gridlocked during rush hour and coming to a standstill after 5 pm.