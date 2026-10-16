SIMOSE Museum & Auberge / Shigeru Ban Architects

© Hiroyuki Hirai

+ 27

Products translation missing: en-US.post.svg.material_description

More Specs

Less Specs

Text description provided by the architects. Located on a 4.6-hectare site facing the Seto Inland Sea, the facility consists of a museum, 10 villa-style accommodations, and a restaurant. In the center of the site, parallel to the coastline, a 180m-long, 8.5m-high mirrored glass wall has been erected to create a visual effect that doubles the landscape through reflection.