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SIMOSE Museum & Auberge / Shigeru Ban Architects

SIMOSE Museum & Auberge / Shigeru Ban Architects - Exterior Photography, BalconySIMOSE Museum & Auberge / Shigeru Ban Architects - Image 3 of 32SIMOSE Museum & Auberge / Shigeru Ban Architects - Image 4 of 32SIMOSE Museum & Auberge / Shigeru Ban Architects - Image 5 of 32SIMOSE Museum & Auberge / Shigeru Ban Architects - More Images+ 27

Curated by Miwa Negoro

Hospitality Architecture, Restaurant, Museums & Exhibit
Otake, Japan
  • Architects: Shigeru Ban Architects
  • Area Area of this architecture project Area:  7421
  • Year Completion year of this architecture project Year:  2023
  • Photographs
    Photographs:Hiroyuki Hirai
  • Manufacturers Brands with products used in this architecture project
    Manufacturers:  Hansgrohe, LOTTE CHEMICAL, Toto, A&A Material Corporation, CERA, FP Kasei, Glasbau Hahn, HINOKI SOKEN, Hiro & Associe, Ikegami Sangyo, Jaxson, Kawashima Selkon, Kumahira, Kurosawa Construction, LIXIL　, Mitsubishi Chemical Infratec, Mouri Architectural Hardware, Nihon Sash, Nissin Kasei, Saito, +13
  • Lead Architect: Shigeru Ban
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SIMOSE Museum & Auberge / Shigeru Ban Architects - Exterior Photography, Balcony
© Hiroyuki Hirai

Text description provided by the architects. Located on a 4.6-hectare site facing the Seto Inland Sea, the facility consists of a museum, 10 villa-style accommodations, and a restaurant. In the center of the site, parallel to the coastline, a 180m-long, 8.5m-high mirrored glass wall has been erected to create a visual effect that doubles the landscape through reflection.

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Shigeru Ban Architects
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WoodSteelConcrete

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ProjectsBuilt ProjectsSelected ProjectsHospitality ArchitectureRestaurants & BarsRestaurantCultural ArchitectureMuseums & ExhibitJapan

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WoodSteelConcreteProjectsBuilt ProjectsSelected ProjectsHospitality ArchitectureRestaurants & BarsRestaurantCultural ArchitectureMuseums & ExhibitJapan
Cite: "SIMOSE Museum & Auberge / Shigeru Ban Architects" 16 Oct 2026. ArchDaily. Accessed . <https://www.archdaily.com/1186422/simose-museum-and-auberge-shigeru-ban-architects> ISSN 0719-8884

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© Hiroyuki Hirai

下濑美术馆与别墅酒店 / 坂茂建筑设计事务所

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