SIMOSE Museum & Auberge / Shigeru Ban Architects

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Architects: Shigeru Ban Architects
- Area: 7421 m²
- Year: 2023
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Photographs:Hiroyuki Hirai
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Manufacturers: Hansgrohe, LOTTE CHEMICAL, Toto, A&A Material Corporation, CERA, FP Kasei, Glasbau Hahn, HINOKI SOKEN, Hiro & Associe, Ikegami Sangyo, Jaxson, Kawashima Selkon, Kumahira, Kurosawa Construction, LIXIL , Mitsubishi Chemical Infratec, Mouri Architectural Hardware, Nihon Sash, Nissin Kasei, Saito, +13
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Lead Architect: Shigeru Ban
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- Category: Hospitality Architecture, Restaurant, Museums & Exhibit
- Design And Supervision Team: Akihiro Yamauchi, Aritoshi Nakamura, Ayumu Kosuge, Fusika Abe, Harushi Ochiai, Huicong Zhang, Hyeji Lim, Ittetsu Mihara, Keita Sugai, Marina Fukai, Yojiro Nonaka
- Contractor (Museum): Kajima Corporation
- Contractor (Villa): Daiwa Construction
- Structural Engineer / Civil Engineer: KAP, Ryoma Murata Building Studio
- Facilities Design: P.T. MORIMURA & ASSOCIATES, LTD.
- Landscape Design: Earthscape
- Lighting Design: Lumimedia Lab
- Development: Hinohara Fuji Consultant, Ltd.
- Visual Identity: Nippon Design Center, Inc.
- Textile (Villa): NUNO
- City: Otake
- Country: Japan
Text description provided by the architects. Located on a 4.6-hectare site facing the Seto Inland Sea, the facility consists of a museum, 10 villa-style accommodations, and a restaurant. In the center of the site, parallel to the coastline, a 180m-long, 8.5m-high mirrored glass wall has been erected to create a visual effect that doubles the landscape through reflection.