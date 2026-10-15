Centre Pompidou Francilien — Fabrique de l’Art / PCA / Prellwitz Chilinski Associates

© Jean-Philippe Mesguen

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Text description provided by the architects. The Centre Pompidou Francilien – Fabrique de l'Art houses the reserve collections of two institutions. The building has two faces, reflecting the paradox at the heart of its brief. One side is a vault: a sealed monolith that admits only carefully controlled natural light into its workshops, so that two of the world's greatest modern art collections can be conserved and restored in the best conditions.