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Centre Pompidou Francilien — Fabrique de l’Art / PCA / Prellwitz Chilinski Associates

Centre Pompidou Francilien — Fabrique de l’Art / PCA / Prellwitz Chilinski Associates - Exterior Photography, Wood, Glass, BeamCentre Pompidou Francilien — Fabrique de l’Art / PCA / Prellwitz Chilinski Associates - Image 6 of 17Centre Pompidou Francilien — Fabrique de l’Art / PCA / Prellwitz Chilinski Associates - Image 3 of 17Centre Pompidou Francilien — Fabrique de l’Art / PCA / Prellwitz Chilinski Associates - Exterior PhotographyCentre Pompidou Francilien — Fabrique de l’Art / PCA / Prellwitz Chilinski Associates - More Images+ 12

Curated by Nina Vuga

Cultural Architecture, Museums & Exhibit, Sustainability
Massy, France
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Centre Pompidou Francilien — Fabrique de l’Art / PCA / Prellwitz Chilinski Associates - Exterior Photography, Wood, Glass, Beam
© Jean-Philippe Mesguen

Text description provided by the architects. The Centre Pompidou Francilien – Fabrique de l'Art houses the reserve collections of two institutions. The building has two faces, reflecting the paradox at the heart of its brief. One side is a vault: a sealed monolith that admits only carefully controlled natural light into its workshops, so that two of the world's greatest modern art collections can be conserved and restored in the best conditions.

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ProjectsBuilt ProjectsSelected ProjectsCultural ArchitectureMuseums & ExhibitSustainabilityFrance

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Cite: "Centre Pompidou Francilien — Fabrique de l’Art / PCA / Prellwitz Chilinski Associates" 15 Oct 2026. ArchDaily. Accessed . <https://www.archdaily.com/1186405/centre-pompidou-francilien-fabrique-de-lart-pca-prellwitz-chilinski-associates> ISSN 0719-8884

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© Jean-Philippe Mesguen

蓬皮杜中心法兰西岛艺术工厂（Centre Pompidou Francilien — Fabrique de l’Art）/ PCA / Prellwitz Chilinski Associates

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