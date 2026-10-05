HIKARI House / Estudio PK

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Architects: Estudio PK
- Area: 420 m²
- Year: 2026
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Photographs:Alejandro Peral
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- Category: Houses
- Leadership Team: Ignacio Pessagno, Lilian Kandud
- Design Team: Denise Andreoli, Sebastián Miguel, Francisco Cortese, Delfina Iglesias, Denise Bardelli, Renata Stechina, Emilia Belardinelli
- Technical Staff: José Luis Pisani
- Interior Design: SUMA Interiorismo
- Landscaping: Paisajismo El Camino
- City: Rincón de Milberg
- Country: Argentina
Text description provided by the architects. Casa Hikari is conceived as a residence developed predominantly on the ground floor, designed for a couple whose children have already left the family home. This new stage of life opens the way to a more horizontal, intimate architecture linked to the landscape, where the pathway and the views—rather than the walls—become the true organizers of the project.