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HIKARI House / Estudio PK

HIKARI House / Estudio PK - Image 2 of 30HIKARI House / Estudio PK - Interior Photography, Wood, Lighting, Chair, CountertopHIKARI House / Estudio PK - Interior Photography, Wood, Glass, CountertopHIKARI House / Estudio PK - Exterior PhotographyHIKARI House / Estudio PK - More Images+ 25

Curated by Valentina Díaz

Read the original version in Spanish here.

Houses
Rincón de Milberg, Argentina
  • Architects: Estudio PK
  • Area Area of this architecture project Area:  420
  • Year Completion year of this architecture project Year:  2026
  • Photographs
    Photographs:Alejandro Peral
  • Category: Houses
  • Leadership Team: Ignacio Pessagno, Lilian Kandud
  • Design Team: Denise Andreoli, Sebastián Miguel, Francisco Cortese, Delfina Iglesias, Denise Bardelli, Renata Stechina, Emilia Belardinelli
  • Technical Staff: José Luis Pisani
  • Interior Design: SUMA Interiorismo
  • Landscaping: Paisajismo El Camino
  • City: Rincón de Milberg
  • Country: Argentina
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HIKARI House / Estudio PK - Image 2 of 30
© Alejandro Peral

Text description provided by the architects. Casa Hikari is conceived as a residence developed predominantly on the ground floor, designed for a couple whose children have already left the family home. This new stage of life opens the way to a more horizontal, intimate architecture linked to the landscape, where the pathway and the views—rather than the walls—become the true organizers of the project.

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Estudio PK
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Materials

WoodConcrete

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ProjectsBuilt ProjectsSelected ProjectsResidential ArchitectureHousesArgentina

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WoodConcreteProjectsBuilt ProjectsSelected ProjectsResidential ArchitectureHousesArgentina
Cite: "HIKARI House / Estudio PK" [Casa HIKARI / Estudio PK] 05 Oct 2026. ArchDaily. Accessed . <https://www.archdaily.com/1186377/hikari-house-estudio-pk> ISSN 0719-8884

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© Alejandro Peral

HIKARI 住宅 / Estudio PK

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