HIKARI House / Estudio PK

© Alejandro Peral

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Category: Houses

Leadership Team: Ignacio Pessagno, Lilian Kandud

Design Team: Denise Andreoli, Sebastián Miguel, Francisco Cortese, Delfina Iglesias, Denise Bardelli, Renata Stechina, Emilia Belardinelli

Technical Staff: José Luis Pisani

Interior Design: SUMA Interiorismo

Landscaping: Paisajismo El Camino

City: Rincón de Milberg

Country: Argentina

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Text description provided by the architects. Casa Hikari is conceived as a residence developed predominantly on the ground floor, designed for a couple whose children have already left the family home. This new stage of life opens the way to a more horizontal, intimate architecture linked to the landscape, where the pathway and the views—rather than the walls—become the true organizers of the project.