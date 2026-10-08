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Solar Bicycle Hall, Paris-Nord Station / AREP

Solar Bicycle Hall, Paris-Nord Station / AREP - Exterior PhotographySolar Bicycle Hall, Paris-Nord Station / AREP - Interior PhotographySolar Bicycle Hall, Paris-Nord Station / AREP - Exterior PhotographySolar Bicycle Hall, Paris-Nord Station / AREP - Image 5 of 14Solar Bicycle Hall, Paris-Nord Station / AREP - More Images+ 9

Curated by Nina Vuga

Infrastructure, Public Architecture
Paris, France
  • Architects: AREP
  • Area Area of this architecture project Area:  80000
  • Year Completion year of this architecture project Year:  2024
  • Photographs
    Photographs:Guillaume Satre
  • Lead Architects: SNCF Gares & Connexions
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Solar Bicycle Hall, Paris-Nord Station / AREP - Image 5 of 14
© Guillaume Satre

Text description provided by the architects. The solar-powered bicycle hall is an experiment in new communal roofs. It is the embodiment of unifying uses, encouraging people to adopt frugal and sober lifestyles, with the rise of cycling, an essential intermodality at metropolitan stations.

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Cite: "Solar Bicycle Hall, Paris-Nord Station / AREP" 08 Oct 2026. ArchDaily. Accessed . <https://www.archdaily.com/1186356/solar-bicycle-hall-paris-nord-station-arep> ISSN 0719-8884

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© Guillaume Satre

巴黎北站太阳能自行车馆 / AREP

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