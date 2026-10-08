Solar Bicycle Hall, Paris-Nord Station / AREP

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Paris, France
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Architects: AREP
- Area: 80000 m²
- Year: 2024
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Photographs:Guillaume Satre
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Lead Architects: SNCF Gares & Connexions
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- Category: Infrastructure, Public Architecture
- Design Team: AREP
- General Contractor: Chantiers Modernes
- City: Paris
- Country: France
Text description provided by the architects. The solar-powered bicycle hall is an experiment in new communal roofs. It is the embodiment of unifying uses, encouraging people to adopt frugal and sober lifestyles, with the rise of cycling, an essential intermodality at metropolitan stations.