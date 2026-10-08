Solar Bicycle Hall, Paris-Nord Station / AREP

© Guillaume Satre

+ 9

Products translation missing: en-US.post.svg.material_description

Category: Infrastructure, Public Architecture

Design Team: AREP

General Contractor: Chantiers Modernes

City: Paris

Country: France

More Specs

Less Specs

Text description provided by the architects. The solar-powered bicycle hall is an experiment in new communal roofs. It is the embodiment of unifying uses, encouraging people to adopt frugal and sober lifestyles, with the rise of cycling, an essential intermodality at metropolitan stations.