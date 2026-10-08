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Cultural Center in Vaison-la-Romaine / Tectoniques

Cultural Center in Vaison-la-Romaine / Tectoniques - Image 2 of 25Cultural Center in Vaison-la-Romaine / Tectoniques - Image 3 of 25Cultural Center in Vaison-la-Romaine / Tectoniques - Interior PhotographyCultural Center in Vaison-la-Romaine / Tectoniques - Interior Photography, Kitchen, WoodCultural Center in Vaison-la-Romaine / Tectoniques - More Images+ 20

Curated by Nina Vuga

Cultural Architecture, Music Venue, Stadiums
Vaison-la-Romaine, France
  • Architects: Tectoniques
  • Area Area of this architecture project Area:  1500
  • Year Completion year of this architecture project Year:  2026
  • Photographs
    Photographs:Maxime Verret
  • Lead Architects: Tectoniques
  • Landscape Architecture: Atelier LJN
  • Engineering & Consulting > Environmental Sustainability: Tectoniques Ingénieurs
  • Engineering & Consulting > Mep: Tectoniques Ingénieurs
  • Engineering & Consulting > Quantity Surveying: Tectoniques Ingénieurs
  • Engineering & Consulting > Structural: Tectoniques Ingénieurs
  • Engineering & Consulting > Acoustic: Gamba
  • Engineering & Consulting > Electrical: Igbat&Co
  • City: Vaison-la-Romaine
  • Country: France
  • Did you collaborate on this project?
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Cultural Center in Vaison-la-Romaine / Tectoniques - Image 2 of 25
© Maxime Verret

Text description provided by the architects. The project is located on former vineyard land converted into a housing estate. The installation of a cultural facility in this fragmented peri-urban context, with no direct connection to the public realm, led to the search for an inward-looking layout. This is informed as much by the cloister and the Roman domus as by certain agricultural archetypes such as the Provençal mas. The building is set back from the plot boundaries to create a planted forecourt.

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ProjectsBuilt ProjectsSelected ProjectsCultural ArchitectureTheaters & PerformanceMusic VenueSports ArchitectureStadiumsFrance

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WoodSteelStoneProjectsBuilt ProjectsSelected ProjectsCultural ArchitectureTheaters & PerformanceMusic VenueSports ArchitectureStadiumsFrance
Cite: "Cultural Center in Vaison-la-Romaine / Tectoniques" 08 Oct 2026. ArchDaily. Accessed . <https://www.archdaily.com/1186298/cultural-center-in-vaison-la-romaine-tectoniques> ISSN 0719-8884

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© Maxime Verret

维aison-la-Romaine 文化中心 / Tectoniques

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