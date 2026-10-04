Villa "San Isidro" / MACCCONSTRUCCIONES / APLUS

© Nicolás Provoste

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Houses • Quito, Ecuador Architects: MACCCONSTRUCCIONES / APLUS

Area Area of this architecture project Area: 822 m²

Year Completion year of this architecture project Year: 2025

Photographs Photographs: Nicolás Provoste

Manufacturers Brands with products used in this architecture project Manufacturers: Artyco , Axel Miguez , Graiman , Identra , Jessa Cia. Ltda. , Lighthaus

Lead Architect: Nicolás Macchiavello

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Category: Houses

Design Team: Gloria Martinez, José Paredes, Óscar Peñaherrera, Miguel Vásquez

Technical Team: Santiago Silva, Freddy Caiza

Engineering And Consulting > Structural: Aceroplus

Engineering And Consulting > Other: Audelio Sánchez

City: Quito

Country: Ecuador

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Text description provided by the architects. The design of this residence stems from an essential principle: the balance between its components. Its location in the middle of a forest, its orientation, and the views become the pillars that define its character. Villa San Isidro gathers all the elements of a contemporary house, but breaks with the traditional layout by inviting users to walk through the forest to reach the bedrooms. This daily journey is transformed into a sensory experience thanks to the landscaping, which incorporates endemic vegetation, aromatic species, and the majestic presence of ancient olive trees that accompany every step.