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Villa "San Isidro" / MACCCONSTRUCCIONES / APLUS

Villa "San Isidro" / MACCCONSTRUCCIONES / APLUS - Image 2 of 26Villa "San Isidro" / MACCCONSTRUCCIONES / APLUS - Interior Photography, Living Room, WoodVilla "San Isidro" / MACCCONSTRUCCIONES / APLUS - Interior Photography, Living Room, Arch, Chair, ArcadeVilla "San Isidro" / MACCCONSTRUCCIONES / APLUS - Image 5 of 26Villa San Isidro / MACCCONSTRUCCIONES / APLUS - More Images+ 21

Curated by Valentina Díaz

Read the original version in Spanish here.

Houses
Quito, Ecuador
  • Architects: MACCCONSTRUCCIONES / APLUS
  • Area Area of this architecture project Area:  822
  • Year Completion year of this architecture project Year:  2025
  • Photographs
    Photographs:Nicolás Provoste
  • Manufacturers Brands with products used in this architecture project
    Manufacturers:  Artyco, Axel Miguez, Graiman, Identra, Jessa Cia. Ltda., Lighthaus
  • Lead Architect: Nicolás Macchiavello
  • Category: Houses
  • Design Team: Gloria Martinez, José Paredes, Óscar Peñaherrera, Miguel Vásquez
  • Technical Team: Santiago Silva, Freddy Caiza
  • Engineering And Consulting > Structural: Aceroplus
  • Engineering And Consulting > Other: Audelio Sánchez
  • City: Quito
  • Country: Ecuador
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Villa "San Isidro" / MACCCONSTRUCCIONES / APLUS - Image 11 of 26
© Nicolás Provoste

Text description provided by the architects. The design of this residence stems from an essential principle: the balance between its components. Its location in the middle of a forest, its orientation, and the views become the pillars that define its character. Villa San Isidro gathers all the elements of a contemporary house, but breaks with the traditional layout by inviting users to walk through the forest to reach the bedrooms. This daily journey is transformed into a sensory experience thanks to the landscaping, which incorporates endemic vegetation, aromatic species, and the majestic presence of ancient olive trees that accompany every step.

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ProjectsBuilt ProjectsSelected ProjectsResidential ArchitectureHousesEcuador
Cite: "Villa "San Isidro" / MACCCONSTRUCCIONES / APLUS" [Villa "San Isidro" / MACCCONSTRUCCIONES / APLUS] 04 Oct 2026. ArchDaily. Accessed . <https://www.archdaily.com/1186275/villa-san-isidro-maccconstrucciones-aplus> ISSN 0719-8884

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© Nicolás Provoste

San Isidro 别墅 / MACCCONSTRUCCIONES / APLUS

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