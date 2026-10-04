Villa "San Isidro" / MACCCONSTRUCCIONES / APLUS

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Architects: MACCCONSTRUCCIONES / APLUS
- Area: 822 m²
- Year: 2025
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Photographs:Nicolás Provoste
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Manufacturers: Artyco, Axel Miguez, Graiman, Identra, Jessa Cia. Ltda., Lighthaus
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Lead Architect: Nicolás Macchiavello
Text description provided by the architects. The design of this residence stems from an essential principle: the balance between its components. Its location in the middle of a forest, its orientation, and the views become the pillars that define its character. Villa San Isidro gathers all the elements of a contemporary house, but breaks with the traditional layout by inviting users to walk through the forest to reach the bedrooms. This daily journey is transformed into a sensory experience thanks to the landscaping, which incorporates endemic vegetation, aromatic species, and the majestic presence of ancient olive trees that accompany every step.