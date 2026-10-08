Bag Café / AO Architects

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Text description provided by the architects. BAG begins with a contradiction: a temporary construction system used to establish a permanent presence. In Al Muhammadiyah, Riyadh, a leased plot carried a former restaurant, its drive-thru lane and a parking yard. Nothing on the site was worth preserving in any heritage sense, and nothing on it was worth demolishing in any economic one.