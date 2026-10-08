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Bag Café / AO Architects

Bag Café / AO Architects - Interior Photography, Dining roomBag Café / AO Architects - Interior Photography, ChairBag Café / AO Architects - Image 4 of 18Bag Café / AO Architects - Image 5 of 18Bag Café / AO Architects - More Images+ 13

Curated by Miwa Negoro

Renovation, Coffee Shop Interiors
Riyadh, Saudi Arabia
  • Architects: AO Architects
  • Area Area of this architecture project Area:  560
  • Year Completion year of this architecture project Year:  2026
  • Photographs
    Photographs:Dua Photography Studio
  • Lead Architects: Ahmad Frehat, Ouda Alouda
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Bag Café / AO Architects - Image 5 of 18
© Dua Photography Studio

Text description provided by the architects. BAG begins with a contradiction: a temporary construction system used to establish a permanent presence. In Al Muhammadiyah, Riyadh, a leased plot carried a former restaurant, its drive-thru lane and a parking yard. Nothing on the site was worth preserving in any heritage sense, and nothing on it was worth demolishing in any economic one.

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ProjectsBuilt ProjectsSelected ProjectsRefurbishmentRenovationInterior DesignHospitality InteriorsCoffee Shop InteriorsSaudi Arabia

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SteelProjectsBuilt ProjectsSelected ProjectsRefurbishmentRenovationInterior DesignHospitality InteriorsCoffee Shop InteriorsSaudi Arabia
Cite: "Bag Café / AO Architects" 08 Oct 2026. ArchDaily. Accessed . <https://www.archdaily.com/1186236/bag-cafe-ao-architects> ISSN 0719-8884

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© Dua Photography Studio

Bag Café 咖啡厅 / AO Architects

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