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Prukpirom House Renovation (PPR House) / S+S Architects

Prukpirom House Renovation (PPR House) / S+S Architects - Image 2 of 25Prukpirom House Renovation (PPR House) / S+S Architects - Interior Photography, ColumnPrukpirom House Renovation (PPR House) / S+S Architects - Interior Photography, Dining room, Wood, Table, Chair, Lighting, Countertop, GlassPrukpirom House Renovation (PPR House) / S+S Architects - Interior Photography, Wood, Lighting, Glass, CountertopPrukpirom House Renovation (PPR House) / S+S Architects - More Images+ 20

Curated by Miwa Negoro

Houses, Renovation
Bangkok, Thailand
  • Architects: S+S Architects
  • Area Area of this architecture project Area:  831
  • Year Completion year of this architecture project Year:  2026
  • Photographs
    Photographs:Panoramic Studio
  • Manufacturers Brands with products used in this architecture project
    Manufacturers:  Tostem
  • Lead Architect: Sarunyu Uawisetwattana
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Prukpirom House Renovation (PPR House) / S+S Architects - Image 6 of 25
© Panoramic Studio

Text description provided by the architects. Prukpirom House Renovation transforms a family home that has stood for more than 29 years. Located on a generous site surrounded by mature greenery, the existing house offered opportunities to expand and reorganize the living spaces while retaining its relationship with the garden.

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S+S Architects
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Materials

WoodGlassConcrete

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ProjectsBuilt ProjectsSelected ProjectsResidential ArchitectureHousesRefurbishmentRenovationThailand

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WoodGlassConcreteProjectsBuilt ProjectsSelected ProjectsResidential ArchitectureHousesRefurbishmentRenovationThailand
Cite: "Prukpirom House Renovation (PPR House) / S+S Architects" 10 Oct 2026. ArchDaily. Accessed . <https://www.archdaily.com/1186235/prukpirom-house-renovation-ppr-house-s-plus-s-architects> ISSN 0719-8884

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© Panoramic Studio

Prukpirom 住宅改造项目（PPR House）/ S+S Architects

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