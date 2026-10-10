Prukpirom House Renovation (PPR House) / S+S Architects

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Bangkok, Thailand
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Architects: S+S Architects
- Area: 831 m²
- Year: 2026
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Photographs:Panoramic Studio
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Manufacturers: Tostem
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Lead Architect: Sarunyu Uawisetwattana
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- Category: Houses, Renovation
- Interior Design: GolfKris Design
- City: Bangkok
- Country: Thailand
Text description provided by the architects. Prukpirom House Renovation transforms a family home that has stood for more than 29 years. Located on a generous site surrounded by mature greenery, the existing house offered opportunities to expand and reorganize the living spaces while retaining its relationship with the garden.