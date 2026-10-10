Prukpirom House Renovation (PPR House) / S+S Architects

© Panoramic Studio

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Houses, Renovation • Bangkok, Thailand Architects: S+S Architects

Area Area of this architecture project Area: 831 m²

Year Completion year of this architecture project Year: 2026

Photographs Photographs: Panoramic Studio

Manufacturers Brands with products used in this architecture project Manufacturers: Tostem

Lead Architect: Sarunyu Uawisetwattana

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Text description provided by the architects. Prukpirom House Renovation transforms a family home that has stood for more than 29 years. Located on a generous site surrounded by mature greenery, the existing house offered opportunities to expand and reorganize the living spaces while retaining its relationship with the garden.