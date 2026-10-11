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Wise Consultation Office / RVMN

Wise Consultation Office / RVMN - Image 2 of 20Wise Consultation Office / RVMN - Interior Photography, BathroomWise Consultation Office / RVMN - Interior PhotographyWise Consultation Office / RVMN - Image 5 of 20Wise Consultation Office / RVMN - More Images+ 15

Curated by Miwa Negoro

Offices Interiors
Seoul, South Korea
  • Architects: RVMN
  • Area Area of this architecture project Area:  316
  • Year Completion year of this architecture project Year:  2026
  • Photographs
    Photographs:Yongjoon Choi
  • Lead Architects: Yonghyun Kwon, Hyoju Kim
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Wise Consultation Office / RVMN - Image 2 of 20
© Yongjoon Choi

Text description provided by the architects. It is said that trees sway in order not to be shaken. Because they move with flexibility, they are able to remain rooted in their place and continue to grow over time. Marriage, too, is a journey that can be calm at times and shift in unexpected directions, and therefore requires a flexible attitude. In the first WISE space, this perspective on marriage and the idea of flexibility were translated into a design language. Flexible curves and spatial flows were used to create both direct and indirect separation between the circulation and sightlines of waiting customers and those receiving consultations, preventing them from directly interfering with one another.

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RVMN
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Materials

SteelConcrete

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ProjectsBuilt ProjectsSelected ProjectsInterior DesignOffices InteriorsSouth Korea

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SteelConcreteProjectsBuilt ProjectsSelected ProjectsInterior DesignOffices InteriorsSouth Korea
Cite: "Wise Consultation Office / RVMN" 11 Oct 2026. ArchDaily. Accessed . <https://www.archdaily.com/1186225/wise-consultation-office-rvmn> ISSN 0719-8884

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© Yongjoon Choi

Wise Consultation Office / RVMN

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