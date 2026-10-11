Wise Consultation Office / RVMN

© Yongjoon Choi

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Text description provided by the architects. It is said that trees sway in order not to be shaken. Because they move with flexibility, they are able to remain rooted in their place and continue to grow over time. Marriage, too, is a journey that can be calm at times and shift in unexpected directions, and therefore requires a flexible attitude. In the first WISE space, this perspective on marriage and the idea of flexibility were translated into a design language. Flexible curves and spatial flows were used to create both direct and indirect separation between the circulation and sightlines of waiting customers and those receiving consultations, preventing them from directly interfering with one another.