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Amherst College / Herzog & de Meuron + Sasaki

Amherst College / Herzog & de Meuron + Sasaki - Image 2 of 25Amherst College / Herzog & de Meuron + Sasaki - Image 3 of 25Amherst College / Herzog & de Meuron + Sasaki - Image 4 of 25Amherst College / Herzog & de Meuron + Sasaki - Exterior PhotographyAmherst College / Herzog & de Meuron + Sasaki - More Images+ 20

Curated by Nina Vuga

University
Amherst, United States
  • Category: University
  • Executive Architects: Sasaki Associates Inc.
  • Client Representative: Ambherst College, Thomas K Davies
  • City: Amherst
  • Country: United States
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Amherst College / Herzog & de Meuron + Sasaki - Image 13 of 25
© Iwan Baan

Text description provided by the architects. Ambherst College has long been recognized for its commitment to academic excellence and the holistic development of its students. The new Student Center & Dining Commons is designed to enhance the student experience by fostering a sense of community and maximizing opportunities to improve well- being. Strategically located at the intersection of the elevated historic quad and lower new greenway, the building will become the heart of Amherst - a place where students can take a short break while commuting between classes, as well as a destination for gathering and developing the social bonds crucial for an individual's development. All spaces in the new building are connected by a crossroads, a vertical and horizonal network of shared spaces linking the upper quad to the lower greenway, student center to dining, and old to new.

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About this office
Herzog & de Meuron
Office
Sasaki
Office

Materials

WoodConcrete

#Tags

ProjectsBuilt ProjectsSelected ProjectsEducational ArchitectureHigher EducationUniversityUnited States

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WoodConcreteProjectsBuilt ProjectsSelected ProjectsEducational ArchitectureHigher EducationUniversityUnited States
Cite: "Amherst College / Herzog & de Meuron + Sasaki" 05 Oct 2026. ArchDaily. Accessed . <https://www.archdaily.com/1186190/ambherst-college-herzog-and-de-meuron-plus-sasaki> ISSN 0719-8884

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© Iwan Baan

阿默斯特学院 / 赫佐格和德梅隆建筑事务所 + Sasaki

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