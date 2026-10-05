Amherst College / Herzog & de Meuron + Sasaki

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Category: University

Executive Architects: Sasaki Associates Inc.

Client Representative: Ambherst College, Thomas K Davies

City: Amherst

Country: United States

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Text description provided by the architects. Ambherst College has long been recognized for its commitment to academic excellence and the holistic development of its students. The new Student Center & Dining Commons is designed to enhance the student experience by fostering a sense of community and maximizing opportunities to improve well- being. Strategically located at the intersection of the elevated historic quad and lower new greenway, the building will become the heart of Amherst - a place where students can take a short break while commuting between classes, as well as a destination for gathering and developing the social bonds crucial for an individual's development. All spaces in the new building are connected by a crossroads, a vertical and horizonal network of shared spaces linking the upper quad to the lower greenway, student center to dining, and old to new.