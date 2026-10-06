Bare Brick House / Yuuga Design Collective

© Mohammed Ashmil

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Category: Houses

Lead Team: Mithun Balan

Design Team: Arun NV

Interior Design: Y Dot Interiors

City: Kerala

Country: India

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Text description provided by the architects. Bare Brick House responds to a steep rural site in Koppam through a restrained architecture that preserves the terrain while balancing privacy, openness, and climatic comfort. Located on a 30-cent plot surrounded by paddy fields and dense vegetation, the 3,560-square-foot residence occupies land that rises nearly 10 feet from the main road. Instead of leveling the site, Yuuga Design Collective retained its natural contours and used them to guide the planning of the house.