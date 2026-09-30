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JQY House / André Becker + Ricardo Karman

JQY House / André Becker + Ricardo Karman - Interior Photography, Wood, Beam, ChairJQY House / André Becker + Ricardo Karman - Interior Photography, Dining room, Wood, Chair, BeamJQY House / André Becker + Ricardo Karman - Image 4 of 30JQY House / André Becker + Ricardo Karman - Interior Photography, BalconyJQY House / André Becker + Ricardo Karman - More Images+ 25

Curated by Susanna Moreira

Read the original version in Portuguese here.

Residential Architecture, Houses
São Sebastião, Brazil
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JQY House / André Becker + Ricardo Karman - Image 6 of 30
© Ana Mello

Text description provided by the architects. The lot faces the beach, which is naturally the focal point of the layout and ambiance. The living room, dining room, veranda, pool, and two upper-floor suites all overlook the sea, positioned on a footprint that is subtly elevated above the beach level.

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André Becker
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Ricardo Karman
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ProjectsBuilt ProjectsSelected ProjectsResidential ArchitectureHousesBrazil
Cite: "JQY House / André Becker + Ricardo Karman" [Residência JQY / André Becker + Ricardo Karman] 30 Sep 2026. ArchDaily. Accessed . <https://www.archdaily.com/1186107/jqy-house-andre-becker-plus-ricardo-karman> ISSN 0719-8884

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© Ana Mello

JQY 住宅 / André Becker + Ricardo Karman

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