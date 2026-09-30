JQY House / André Becker + Ricardo Karman

© Ana Mello

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Text description provided by the architects. The lot faces the beach, which is naturally the focal point of the layout and ambiance. The living room, dining room, veranda, pool, and two upper-floor suites all overlook the sea, positioned on a footprint that is subtly elevated above the beach level.