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JQY House / André Becker

JQY House / André Becker - Interior Photography, Wood, Beam, ChairJQY House / André Becker - Interior Photography, Dining room, Wood, Chair, BeamJQY House / André Becker - Image 4 of 30JQY House / André Becker - Interior Photography, BalconyJQY House / André Becker - More Images+ 25

Curated by Susanna Moreira

Read the original version in Portuguese here.

Residential Architecture, Houses
São Sebastião, Brazil
  • Architects: André Becker
  • Area Area of this architecture project Area:  500
  • Year Completion year of this architecture project Year:  2023
  • Photographs
    Photographs:Ana Mello
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JQY House / André Becker - Image 6 of 30
© Ana Mello

Text description provided by the architects. The lot faces the beach, which is naturally the focal point of the layout and ambiance. The living room, dining room, veranda, pool, and two upper-floor suites all overlook the sea, positioned on a footprint that is subtly elevated above the beach level.

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ProjectsBuilt ProjectsSelected ProjectsResidential ArchitectureHousesBrazil
Cite: "JQY House / André Becker" [Residência JQY / André Becker] 30 Sep 2026. ArchDaily. Accessed . <https://www.archdaily.com/1186107/jqy-house-andre-becker> ISSN 0719-8884

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© Ana Mello

JQY 住宅 / André Becker

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