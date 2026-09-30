JQY House / André Becker

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São Sebastião, Brazil
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Architects: André Becker
- Area: 500 m²
- Year: 2023
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Photographs:Ana Mello
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- Category: Residential Architecture, Houses
- Coordination: André Becker, Ricardo Karman
- Landscaping And Pool: Raul Pereira
- Electrical And Plumbing Installations: Sandretec
- Glass Louvers: Persolly
- Construction: Ricardo Peters, Fabio Popak
- City: São Sebastião
- Country: Brazil
Text description provided by the architects. The lot faces the beach, which is naturally the focal point of the layout and ambiance. The living room, dining room, veranda, pool, and two upper-floor suites all overlook the sea, positioned on a footprint that is subtly elevated above the beach level.