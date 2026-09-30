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Yuu' Kee' House / em-estudio

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Yuu' Kee' House / em-estudio - Interior Photography, Wood, BeamYuu' Kee' House / em-estudio - Exterior Photography, BalconyYuu' Kee' House / em-estudio - Exterior Photography, WoodYuu' Kee' House / em-estudio - Image 5 of 37Yuu' Kee' House / em-estudio - More Images+ 32

Curated by Valentina Díaz

Read the original version in Spanish here.

Houses
San Pedro Pochutla, Mexico
  • Architects: em-estudio
  • Area Area of this architecture project Area:  985
  • Year Completion year of this architecture project Year:  2025
  • Photographs
    Photographs:Ivan Esqueda Martínez, Nin Solis
  • Manufacturers Brands with products used in this architecture project
    Manufacturers:  David Pompa, La Metropolitana, Mosaicos Oaxaca, Tucurinca
  • Lead Architect: Ivan Esqueda Martinez, Francisco Esqueda Martinez
  • Category: Houses
  • Design Team: Berenice Galindo
  • Landscape Architecture: Bardana
  • General Construction: José Luis Reyes Ortiz
  • City: San Pedro Pochutla
  • Country: Mexico
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Yuu' Kee' House / em-estudio - Exterior Photography, Balcony
© Nin Solis

Text description provided by the architects. Casa Yuu' Kee' (meaning stone creek in the Zapotec language) takes its name from the creek that flows down the site, separating the social area from the private area of the house, which are joined by a bridge.

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WoodConcrete

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ProjectsBuilt ProjectsSelected ProjectsResidential ArchitectureHousesMexico

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WoodConcreteProjectsBuilt ProjectsSelected ProjectsResidential ArchitectureHousesMexico
Cite: "Yuu' Kee' House / em-estudio" [Casa Yuu' Kee' / em-estudio] 30 Sep 2026. ArchDaily. Accessed . <https://www.archdaily.com/1186092/yuu-kee-house-em-estudio> ISSN 0719-8884

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© Ivan Esqueda Martínez

Yuu' Kee' 住宅 / em-estudio

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