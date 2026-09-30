Yuu' Kee' House / em-estudio

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Houses • San Pedro Pochutla, Mexico Architects: em-estudio

Area Area of this architecture project Area: 985 m²

Year Completion year of this architecture project Year: 2025

Photographs Photographs: Ivan Esqueda Martínez, Nin Solis

Manufacturers Brands with products used in this architecture project Manufacturers: David Pompa , La Metropolitana , Mosaicos Oaxaca , Tucurinca

Lead Architect: Ivan Esqueda Martinez, Francisco Esqueda Martinez

Products translation missing: en-US.post.svg.material_description

Category: Houses

Design Team: Berenice Galindo

Landscape Architecture: Bardana

General Construction: José Luis Reyes Ortiz

City: San Pedro Pochutla

Country: Mexico

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Text description provided by the architects. Casa Yuu' Kee' (meaning stone creek in the Zapotec language) takes its name from the creek that flows down the site, separating the social area from the private area of the house, which are joined by a bridge.