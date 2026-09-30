Yuu' Kee' House / em-estudio

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Architects: em-estudio
- Area: 985 m²
- Year: 2025
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Photographs:Ivan Esqueda Martínez, Nin Solis
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Manufacturers: David Pompa, La Metropolitana, Mosaicos Oaxaca, Tucurinca
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Lead Architect: Ivan Esqueda Martinez, Francisco Esqueda Martinez
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Text description provided by the architects. Casa Yuu' Kee' (meaning stone creek in the Zapotec language) takes its name from the creek that flows down the site, separating the social area from the private area of the house, which are joined by a bridge.